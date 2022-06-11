Kourtney Kardashian publishes the photos of the gothic party she organized with Travis Barker

Photo credit: @kourtneykardashian – Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s third wedding was the event of the year. The couple said ‘yes, I do’ in a 16th-century castle in Portofino, but not before organizing a ‘sarao’ in style to warm up the engines: a gothic themed party, aesthetic that both the businesswoman and the drummer love.

These days, Kourtney is nostalgic and non-stop sharing content related to her wedding (and we’re not complaining in the slightest). After publishing one of the most spectacular photos of the Kardashians in the link, she has now published some images of a party that she previously organized. The carousel that she has published on Instagram includes a very romantic photo of the couple about to kiss at a table full of candlesticks.

Another photograph shows a heart-shaped cake, which can be read: ‘Kravis 4ever’. The publication also includes a photo of a bag in the shape of a human heart next to a red chalice. Not a single detail has been missed!

This party took place in California, days before they moved to Italy to celebrate a four-day wedding. There, they once again demonstrated that they adore the baroque aesthetic, as they wore it in their pre-wedding looks, an event that left us one of the most adorable videos of the couple.

The images of the third wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave much to talk about on social networks: from the video of Kendall Jenner that fans did not stop laughing, to the tiny portions of the wedding banquet.

Kourtney and Travis celebrated a first wedding in Las Vegas last April, after attending the Grammys. Later, they decided to formalize her union legally in a ceremony attended only by her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, and his father, Randy. By the way, there is speculation that they are going to organize a fourth wedding. Let’s see what they surprise us with this time!