Kim Kardashian wears the trending manicure with her boyfriend’s initial

The weekend was all a celebration of love for kim kardashian and her entire clan, who descended on Portofino – decked out in grand and unconventional Dolce & Gabbana designs – for Kourtney and Travis Barker’s grand Italian Riviera wedding.

The surprising (and unexpected) Italian link, which is already the third celebration of the happy couple, took place from Friday, May 20, where they were immediately caught distilling the extravagant and romantic Gothic style of the italian fashion house. The newlywed couple weren’t the only ones to wear exclusive Dolce & Gabbana designs. As expected, her sisters also shone in very chic Mediterranean-style floral print pieces, perfectly ad hoc for Kourt and Barker’s wedding.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

kim kardashian used the occasion to send a subtle signal to her own boyfriend, the comedian Pete Davidson, whose previous commitments – his last appearance on Saturday Night Live – prevented him from reaching the Italian coast to accompany his girlfriend’s family to the wedding of his sister. In her absence, naturally, Kim made her presence felt in another way: through a manicure with her boyfriend’s initial.

In addition to wearing a extra long hot pink nails With a square shape at the tip, the always taster of trends, Kim Kardashian opted for sparkling stones in the shape of a ‘P’ on her fourth finger. The star showed off her new nailart on Instagram, featuring the nail polish emoji.

We don’t know if that ‘P’ is for ‘Pete’ or ‘Portofino’, but we’re betting it’s a tender loving tribute to her boyfriend of just seven months of relationship, to keep him in mind during her spectacular Italian days. A nice way to let your partner know that you think of her, even if there are oceans that divide them. The next time you see your manicurist, give it a try.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti