Kim Kardashian was the one who revealed her ex’s infidelity to Khloé | u-channel

Karina Espinoza

The socialite broke the news that Tristan was going to be a father with another woman.

With the most recent declarations of kim kardashian On some aspects of his personal life, it is more than clear that his chest is not a cellar and that he is going through a great moment in his love life.

As an example of the scandalous statements are the ones she recently made about her boyfriend Peter Davidson, whom he claimed to love for his good heart but also because he pampers her and is attentive to details, in addition to raising her libido just by taking her to eat ice cream.

But not everything has been fun with these confessions, because she had to be the bearer of bad news with her sister khloebecause he assured that it was she who warned him of the last infidelity of his ex, tristan thompson.

And so it could be seen on his reality show. “I am trembling for her, my soul is dying for her,” Kim is seen saying, who was very upset to read Tristan’s statements in the Daily Mail, where she accepted paternity of a child out of wedlock.

“This is Tristan speaking… This is his full statement… Khloé threw him his 30th birthday party, he went home from his 30th birthday party, he went to Houston to play away, we can check his calendar, and then he slept with this girl”, Kim was seen saying, ordering the ideas and making things fit so as not to raise falsehoods in the delicate matter.

It was after this, that Kim called and sent all the information to Khloé to warn her of the bomb that was going to explode in the media.

From a distance, Khloé has thanked her sister for caring and covering her back even in these unfortunate situations, as she confirmed that during all of Tristan’s deceptions, it was always Kim who warned her first, and unfortunately, this time everything happened when Kim was filming a workout for her reality show, so what happened was a real-time surprise with real reactions.