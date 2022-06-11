Kim Kardashian uploads video with Pete Davidson kissing on social networks

One of the most famous and mediatic couples of now, has shown to be completely in love. It is about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have become one of the celebrities with a very controversial romance, but at the same time quite loved on social networks.

Now, it seems that the greatest demonstrations of love are with the modification of some part of the body, because it is no secret to anyone that many celebrities in love have been able to get tattooed by their partner or make a drastic change of ‘look’, these two demonstrations have been made by the comedian.

Yes, it seems that with each passing day, his love for Kim grows and does not stop, because now, the comedian has dyed his hair blonde to match the businesswoman, who for the Met Gala decided to dye it that tone. .

Undoubtedly, both have been a couple who, despite being so mediatic, have tried to keep their relationship private, although the paparazzi always capture their location or the plan they want to carry out together in public places.

However, this time it was they who wanted to publish a tender moment of their romance. The creator of ‘SKIMS’, has published through her Instagram stories, how well her relationship with Pete is going, both wearing their blonde hair and having fun with some social network filters while they kissed each other before the camera.

Although that was not the only romantic moment published by the businesswoman, as she shared another couple of videos where they both smiled and hugged each other affectionately.

For now, it seems that the couple shares every moment they can together and, above all, happy to have their company. According to a close source, both spend romantic moments when they are in Los Angeles.

“Pete continues to spend a lot of time in Los Angeles. He did not go to Kourtney’s wedding in Italy, but he met with Kim as soon as she returned to Los Angeles, “assuring the close character of both that their love affair is getting more serious every time.

Let us remember that the comedian did not accompany Kim to the wedding because he was at her farewell for ‘Saturday Night Live’, the program in which he had been working for many years, and in which it was even that the spark of love with the member of the Kardashian clan, because there would have happened the first kiss they gave each other while performing an Aladdin sketch.

A scene where both dressed up as the protagonists, Aladdin and Jasmine, and in which they had to kiss before the public. Everything indicates that their romance began there, in fact, it seems that it was the moment that would mark both of them, because months later Pete gave Kim the rug where they had sat at the moment the kiss occurred.

Of course, it has become a special object for the couple, in addition, he also gave him that same February 14 to celebrate “Valentine’s Day”, the costumes they used during the recording and the magic lamp that was decorating the shoot.