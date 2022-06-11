Khloe Kardashian criticized for letting daughter True, 4, watch a show about her father’s love son Tristan Thompson scandal

KARDASHIAN fans have criticized Khloe after watching the latest episode of The Kardashians with her daughter True.

The reality star sat down with her four-year-old son to watch the latest installment of the series, which revealed her father Tristan Thompson’s betrayal scandal.

5

Turning to her Instagram stories, Khloe, 37, revealed that she and True, who she shares with Tristan, 31, were watching the new episode together.

“What are we doing?” Khloe asked her daughter as they curled up on the sofa.

“Looking at mom!” Vero answered as she jumped on top of her and down excitedly with a stuffed animal in her arms.

“Yay!” Khloe cheered.

However, many of Khloe’s followers wondered if the mother of one would remain seated in the final scene of the episode, which showed how the family learned about Tristan’s love child scandal, with her daughter present.

While the clip was discussed on TikTok, one user commented: “You [Khloe] he certainly didn’t let him [True] watch the final part He’s probably just looking at the part where they shop and stuff.

Another wrote: “I’m sure she interrupted it or maybe she has a special modification where they changed the ending.”

A third proposed: “He probably won’t let her watch that part. True, he probably wouldn’t even understand.

BAD NEWS CALL

Viewers’ hearts broke as they watched the family uncover the shocking news from Tristan.

Leaving fans on a cliffhanger, this week’s episode showed that Kim Kardashian, 41, was the first to discover that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with Maralee Nichols, 31, and possibly had a child.

He confirmed the news in court documents, which Kim read during a phone call with her sisters Kylie Jenner, 24, and Kourtney Kardashian, 43.

Kylie asked if Tristan was “the worst person on the planet”, while Kourtney said his betrayal was “endless”.

Khloe was apparently still asleep at that moment before Kim woke her up with a call to break the news.

When she opened the link her sister sent her, Khloe exclaimed, “What the fuck is this?”

The paternity test results later confirmed that Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, a baby boy named Theo.

Tristan’s son is now six months old, but Maralee claims she has never met her father as she argues with the Chicago Bulls player over child support payments.

The final episode of The Kardashians, due out next week, is expected to reveal how it all turned out in the KarJenner clan.

5

5