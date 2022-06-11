Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant appeared at the MOCA Gala 2022 after 2 years of absence from red carpets | Famous
In 2019, the protagonist of ‘John Wick’ said goodbye to his bachelorhood and announced his courtship with Alexandra Grant. The actor and visual artist have chosen to keep their relationship low-key, but that hasn’t stopped them from touching audiences with their presence at various 2019 events like the MOCA Benefit, a Saint Laurent show and the LACMA Gala.
However, after these public appearances, the couple once again remained outside the glamor of social events in the art and entertainment industry, so for a long time the paparazzi photos of their daily life together became the only evidence of their relationship. that their relationship continued.
Fortunately, after two years of absence on red carpets, Keanu and Alexandra returned to make a beautiful and romantic appearance at a gala event where they were extremely in love holding hands and sharing smiles and complicit looks.
Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant at the MOCA Gala 2022
On June 4, 2022, the MOCA Gala 2022 was held, an event dedicated to contemporary art held in Los Angeles, California where the actor and his girlfriend decided to make their first appearance on a red carpet after almost two years of absence from the red carpet
Keanu, faithful to his serious face, posed before the cameras holding hands with Alexandra, who is nine years his junior (Grant turned 49 on April 4, 2022, while Reeves will celebrate his 58th birthday on April 2). September).
Later, the actor surprised with a gesture that he seldom shows before the cameras: a big smile.
With this beaming countenance, Keanu shared a laugh with his girlfriend, and together they gave a glimpse of the happiness they enjoy side by side.
In general, Reeves and Grant reserve their public appearances for art-related events, an important area in the professional development of Alexandra, who is a visual artist who creates her works from language.
In fact, in 2019, his presence at that year’s MOCA Gala also shone. In the photo you can see them together with the then director of the museum Klaus Biesenbach.
The couple has not yet pleased their fans with their presence on red carpets and seventh art events related to Keanu’s acting work. For example, at the premiere of ‘Matrix 4’, the actor attended alone.
However, thanks to paparazzi photos, it is known that Alexandra remains close to Keanu’s professional career. For example, the artist was in Berlin during the filming of the fourth installment of ‘Matrix’.