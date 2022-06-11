Kardashian. Of the sisters, who is currently the most millionaire?

robert kardashian, American lawyer who became known for defending football player OJ Simpson, accused of murdering his wife Nicole; Y Chris Jenner, whose surname at the time was Houghton, were married from 1978 to 1990. Their marriage produced Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian. But, after divorcing her, Kris remarried with then-athlete Bruce Jenner -now Caitlyn Jenner-, and she added two more members to her family: Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Chris Jenner is known for being the matriarch of the Kardashian – Jenner clan, in addition to being in charge of managing her daughters’ careers, the businesswoman had great influence on the creation of the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2007, which, in addition from being a direct access to the life and routine of the family, it represented a great economic benefit for all its members.

Thanks to the fact that the reality show was on the air for 14 years, his role as manager and, to a certain extent, influencer, the heritage of Chris Jenner It is approximately 190 million dollars. But which of her daughters currently has the most money?

(Getty Images)

kim kardashian ($1.8 billion)

(AFP)

According to Forbes, currently kim kardashian She is the sister who has more money, adding 1,800 million dollars between business and social networks. she has already surpassed the youngest of all, Kylie Jenner. Before being an acclaimed socialite, Kim, ex-wife of singer Kanye West and current girlfriend of comedian Pete Davidson, worked as a stylist and assistant in Hollywood, with Paris Hilton being one of her main clients.

But most of his fortune was obtained thanks to his participation in his family reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”; she also racked up big numbers thanks to the mobile game “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” which was all about styling and following the story of an animated Kim Kardashian.

It is said that for her posts on Instagram the businesswoman receives more than 300 thousand dollars, although she has also given more importance to her businesses, among which her underwear brand “Skims”, her beauty line “KKW Beauty” and its most recently launched “Skkn”, a line dedicated to skin care.

Kylie Jenner ($900 million)

(instagram)

During the year 2020, being considered the youngest billionaire in history, Kylie starred in a cover in “Forbes” magazine, however, after an investigation, the magazine reported that they had received false figures and therefore retracted said publication.

Thanks to this confusion there was doubt about Kylie’s true heritage, but Forbes places her, this year, as the owner of a heritage of 900 million dollars. Like the rest of her family, Kylie made significant profits from her reality show and although she did not fully dedicate herself to modeling like her sister Kendall, she has also starred in some magazine covers and both launched a paid mobile application in which they provided advice. .

Although since 2015 its main business is the company Kylie Cosmetics, which has gradually created various beauty products, from lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes and illuminators. The company gained popularity thanks to the famous ‘lip kit’, a duo of lipstick and eyeliner to get the iconic lips of Kylie. According to different figures, Kylie Cosmetics generated just over 175 million dollars between 2018 and 2019, although currently its profits have decreased as a result of Kylie selling half of the company to Coty Inc for 600 million dollars and due to competition in the market.

kourtney kardashian ($65 million)

(@kourtneykardash)

The older sister of the Kardashians has a net worth of 65 million dollars, according to Forbes, a figure that she has accumulated thanks to her participation in “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, with which she earned more than 4 million dollars per season.

Although it was a great source of income, Kourtney, who had an intermittent relationship with Scott Disick and with whom he had three children: Mason, Penelope Scotland and Reign, decided to stop participating in said program, which caused the family to begin to think about finishing it.

On top of that, Kourtney has social media endorsements, from which she earns approximately $250K, and currently has a lifestyle blog called “Poosh.”

Khloe Kardashian ($50 million)

(AP)

In addition to her appearance on her family’s main reality show, the socialite also had one called “Khloé & Lamar”, which was based on showing the married life she shared with former basketball player Lamar Odom, which allowed her to establish her heritage. . But Khloé is also known for her work as a presenter on the program “Challenge your body”, in which she provides her advice and the experience that she has in losing weight.

Similarly, he has managed to establish his brand of jeans and denim clothing “Good American” for curvaceous bodies.

Kendall Jenner ($45 million)

(AP)

is finally Kendall Jennerwho at 26 years old has a heritage of 45 million dollars, which is mostly thanks to her work as a model for different brands, such as Calvin Klein, a brand for which she is an ambassador, Chanel, Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Fendi , Bottega Veneta, Balmain and Victoria’s Secret.

The model was considered by “Forbes” during 2017 as the best paid in her industry and thanks to her popularity, it is common to see her in various parades during fashion weeks. But Kendall also ventured as a businesswoman by launching her “818” tequila brand, for which she has received criticism accusing her of cultural appropriation.

Although so far he has not given up and said drink is promoted at major events such as the Coachella Festival or on his sisters’ Instagram accounts.