Justin Bieber Video Showing Facial Paresis | Flashes

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in Ankara, Turkey, to discuss with his Turkish counterpart, Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the resumption of export of Ukrainian wheat which has been blocked in the Black Sea ports for weeks. press with the two ministers a Ukrainian journalist, Muslim Umerov, intervened without permission just before the end, when there were no more questions on the program, asking: “In addition to cereals, what other goods have you stolen from Ukraine and to whom you will sell them ? “

Umerov, who is a correspondent for Ukrainian television, then explained that he had raised his hand throughout the press conference but had understood that they would not let him speak and so he decided to stand up anyway: “I am a journalist of public television ukraine, I want to ask a question! ”he said. To the agency AFPUmerov said he took a risk by interrupting the press conference, but he did it because “all of Ukraine is waiting for the answer to this question.”

A few days ago, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that there is credible evidence that Russia is stealing corn stuck in Ukraine, trying to sell it for a profit. Last week the Ukrainian ambassador to Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, also accused Russia of stealing and selling Ukrainian wheat to Turkey. Lavrov replied to Umerov: “You Ukrainians always think about what you can steal and believe that everyone reasons like you,” and reiterated the Russian government’s version that Russia is not responsible for the grain blockade.