Justin Bieber, the disease and half paralyzed face: “I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome” – The video

Justin Bieber is sick. “I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome linked to a virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves causing paralysis of the face,” he said on Instagram attaching a photo of him with half of his face paralyzed. “For those who are frustrated by the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I can say that I am obviously not able” to perform a performance, “it will get better, I am doing a lot of exercises to get my face back to normal it will take some time”. Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a neurological condition resulting from the Herpes Zoster virus infection. “As you can see, I can’t close this eye, I can’t smile on this side of my face, I can’t move my nostril. This whole part of my face is paralyzed, ”explains the singer. “I hope you can understand. I will use this time to rest and relax, to go back to being 100%, to go back to doing what I was born for. Until then I’ll have to rest to get my face back. ‘

Ramsay Hunt syndrome paralyzes the nerves in the face and blisters on the outer and inner ear, near the nose and mouth. In addition to paralysis of the facial muscles on the affected side it can cause hearing loss (which can be permanent). Ear pain is also typical. Facial nerve palsy is often associated with type II syndrome and requires medication, exercise, and massage. The disease is not contagious but shingles can be passed on to other people. Some of the symptoms tend to go away within a few days. For others it takes longer than just treatments and massages.

