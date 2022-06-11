Justin Bieber has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber explains his medical condition 1:18

(CNN) — Justin Bieber announced this Friday that he will take a break from presentations because he suffers from paralysis on one side of his face.



In a video posted on his verified Instagram account, the singer explained that he suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left him unable to move half of his face and unable to get on stage.

“It’s because of this virus that attacks my ear nerve and my facial nerves and has caused my face to be paralyzed,” he said in the video. “As you can see this eye doesn’t blink. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril doesn’t move. So there is total paralysis on this side of my face.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome “occurs when an outbreak of shingles affects the facial nerve near one of the ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and loss of of hearing in the affected ear.

Bieber addressed those who have been frustrated by the recent cancellations of his concerts, saying that “physically, obviously, I’m not capable of doing them.”

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish it wasn’t, but obviously my body is telling me to slow down,” he said. “I hope you understand. I will use this time to rest and relax and get back to my best so I can do what I was born to do.”

He thanked his fans for being patient and said that he has been doing facial exercises to help his condition. Bieber said he doesn’t know how long it will take for him to recover, but three of his upcoming shows were postponed earlier this week.

“Everything is going to be fine,” he said. “I have hope and trust in God.”

In March, his wife Hailey Bieber was hospitalized due to a small blood clot in her brain.

The model later explained that she had suffered a mini-stroke due to a small hole in her heart from which the clot traveled to her brain.

She underwent surgery to close the hole that, according to her, was between 12 and 13 millimeters.