‘Jurassic World’: extinction – Millennium Group

There was a time, three decades ago, when radical viewers reproached one of the revolutionary films in the history of cinema for its title: jurassic-park. Without considering the extraordinary novel by Michael Crichton on which it is based, with much scientific research, and the amazing special effects that brought to life to extinct species for at least 65 million years, the claim rested on the fact that Steven Spielberg mixed animals from the period indicated in the name of the park with those from the Cretaceous.

The saga completed its first three installments with the inclusion of new species, passing from the tyrannosaurus rex and the velociraptor, whose enormous dimensions place it rather as the utah raptor discovered in those 90s, the pterodactyl and the spinosaur, a giant hybrid, terrestrial and amphibian, which starred in the third of the series. Then came the experiments Jurassic World with specimens invented to be “cooler” and have “more teeth”.

So those who are nostalgic for the purity of geological eras, even if it is a fictional film, will have had a heart attack with the new installment of Jurassic World dominion, which is presumed final, because in addition to the emergence of new species there are stellar moments for non-dinosaurs, such as the flying reptile quetzalcoatlus and the repetition of the mosasaur on stage, both exaggerated in their dimensions although they were the heavyweights of their time in the air and in the sea. And something else: the introduction of a guest from the Triassic, that is, from an era before the dinosaurs: the dimetrodon, a quadruped with a huge dorsal sail, specialized in hunting fish and small reptiles.

A delight for those nostalgic who saw the return of the three iconic actors from the original film, the film disappoints with an accumulation of scenes that seem rushed so that the delivery did not go to three hours and the great guests at the grand finale, such as the Giganotosaurus, have only a few seconds on the screen. The Jurassic saga looks to the extinction.

Alfredo C. Villeda

@acvilleda