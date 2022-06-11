Jurassic Park turns 29: 6 curious differences between the movie and the book

In full box office success Jurassic World Dominionthe final chapter in a much-loved franchise, the time-honored Jurassic Park (1993) -jewel of science fiction created by Steven Spielberg- is 29 years old. As part of its new anniversary, a review of 6 very striking curiosities between Michael Crichton’s novel and the film that installed the fanaticism for dinosaurs in more than a generation.

The beggining

The movie

It starts at the Cloud Island (fictitious island created where the story unfolds), with hunter Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck) tries to save one of the Jurassic Park workers from being eaten alive by a Velociraptor. The speed and initial tension of the scene warns the viewer that he is facing the villain of the story.

The book

The novel takes more pages to develop the introduction telling the importance of biotechnology at the end of the 20th century. The novelist discusses the case of InGen, a company where workers frequently end up injured or killed, and outlines the dark plans that it develops in Costa Rica (as the chapters progress, it will be known that it is an amusement park with real dinosaurs). Afterwards, and after explaining that there have been cases of fatal attacks on babies and the elderly, the story focuses on an InGen employee who is abandoned by a helicopter at a clinic, where he enters with severe injuries. Before dying, he arrives to reveal that he was attacked by a Velociraptor.

John Hammond: good or bad?

The movie

Sir Richard Attenborough played one of the most memorable characters in the franchise, the businessman John Hammond. In Jurassic Park (1993), Hammond is blinded to the dangers of reviving prehistoric animals because of his love for them., and when the crisis breaks out, he admits his mistake and manages to redeem himself. The film describes him as an affable old man, with a lot of sympathy and affection towards his grandchildren: Lex (Ariana Richards) and Tim (Joseph Mazzello).

The book

Contrary to Spielberg’s “Walt Disney of dinosaur parks” image, Michael Crichton’s Hammond is an unscrupulous old man who mistreats his employees and blames them for unresolvable problems at the park. The Hammond of the novel cares only about his well-being, he is cold and calculating. As in all the movies and novels (2) of the saga, the villains get their due and this character’s doesn’t come until the end of the story when he slips, breaks his ankle and is killed by a herd of Compsongnathus. A death with some similarities had Dieter Stark (Peter Stormare) in the movie Jurassic Park: The Lost World.

Grant and Ellie characters

The movie

The relationship between Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) in Jurassic Park (1993) is rather lovingand that is something that is hinted at in several dialogues of the film (such as when Grant explains why he does not like children or when Ian Malcolm, in an attempt to seduce Ellie, asks if “she is available” and manages to piss off the paleontologist.

From the beginning, Alan Grant is suspicious of the idea of ​​disturbing the natural order proposed by the park with dinosaurs, despite the fact that Hammond summons him to ask for his support. In the first part of the story he is apathetic with Lex and Tim, but as the tape progresses he manages to soften. Ellie Sattler, paleobotanist and Grant’s love interest, is dazzled by the magic generated by the dinosaurs, although she is one of the first to jump into action for the survival of the group once the electrified fences fail.

A curious fact is that neither Sam Neill nor Laura Dern were first choices for the roles that would lead to their success. In Grant’s case, Spielnerg thought of William Hurt (who rejected the script without even reading it) and Frenchwoman Juliette Binoche was one of the first choices to play Ellie Sattler.

The book

The novel’s Dr Grant has little to do with the one played by Sam Neill. To get started, He is described as a bearded and stocky paleontologist (very similar to Jack Horner, an eminence of North American paleontology), characteristics that are suppressed in the film. The novel tells that Grant had a wife but she died and left him a widower. The only relationship he has with Ellie Sattler is academic, as he is her teacher. Also, unlike the film, Crichton’s character loves children from the start.

When asked by John Hammond to come endorse the park, Ellie Sattler agreed and attended along with Grant, her teacher. Excited by the sum of money that she was being paid to inspect the park, she was soon disappointed when she noticed dangerous alterations of the ecosystem in the plants that the Jurassic Park employees chose, for the simple fact of being colorful and cute.

The Sick Dinosaur Scene

The movie

Everyone remembers the scene in the middle of the drive through the park, when Grant senses something unsettling, gets out of the working Jeep into the brush with the group following him, and runs into a sick Triceratops. In the emotional meeting Ellie examines the dinosaur’s feces and finds remains of poisonous plants that Jurassic Park employees placed around the area, without thinking that they could be a danger to animals or people who ingest them. A color fact: it is said that Steven Spielberg chose the sick dinosaur to be a Triceratops, because it is his favorite since he was a child.

In the book

Ellie begins to doubt the safety of the park when she notices the indifference and lack of knowledge about the plant life of the place, such as when she notices poisonous plants around the pools and other public places. The sentiment changes to concern when he comes across a sick Stegosaurus, which was ingesting toxic berries. Unlike the movie, Ellie stays with Donald Gennaro -the lawyer- to take care of the dinosaur and together they are taken by the veterinarian Gerry Harding to the Visitors Center.

Donald Gennaro

The movie

All aspects of the literary character were altered for the film. To begin with, the appearance of Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero) is rather that of a weak, capitalist and materialistic man, to the point of showing contempt for the lower social classes and maintaining that “people would pay more than ten thousand dollars to see dinosaurs. Quickly, he realizes that de-extinction is a profitable business. During the T-Rex’s escape he runs away and leaves Hammond’s grandchildren in a car, only to be killed by the dinosaur. In the novel, the character who shares the most traits with this version of the lawyer is Ed Regis, a park publicist who accompanies the group on the tour.

The book

“Gennaro was a stocky, muscular man in his mid-thirties, dressed in an Armani suit and wearing wire-rimmed glasses. Grant was disgusted when he saw him,” describes Michael Crichton’s novel about Donald Gennaro , one of the characters with a significantly longer journey than in the film, not only because he does not die and manages to leave the island, but also because -given his athletic characteristics- he stars in many action scenes such as when he accompanies Muldoon to finish off the T. Rex, when he protects the Visitor Center from a Velociraptor attack or when he and Grant and Ellie explore the raptor’s nest. In a passage of The lost Worldthe novel that follows jurassic-parkimply that Gennaro died on a business trip.

The end and the death of Ian Malcolm?

The movie

The attack of the T-Rex leaves Ian Malcolm very badly injured and despite this, he manages to reach the moment of rescue, starring in some iconic moments and scenes of the film. The humor of the character and the brilliant interpretation of Jeff Goldblum made him become one of the favorites by fans of the saga.

The book

After the brutal T.Rex attack, Muldoon and Gennaro find Ian and take him to safety. With a strong amount of morphine in his deteriorated body, the character spends the entire novel ranting about science and philosophy, while trying to be of help to others. By the end of the novel, the characters imply that Malcolm dies on the island. With the release of The lost Worldthe second and last novel of the saga, Michael Crichton turns the character’s history upside down, reviving him and making him the protagonist of a new adventure on Isla Sorna, site B where John Hammond had another reserve with dinosaurs, without electrified fences or contact with the public.