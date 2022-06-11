‘Johnny Nodal’, the barber who has gone viral for his resemblance to Johnny Depp and Christian Nodal

If social networks have shown us anything, it is that with so many millions of people around the world, it is impossible for anyone to have an appearance very similar to ours. Even the most sought after Hollywood stars have their identical clones hidden somewhere on the planet.

First it was James Reynolds, a young man who is sweeping TikTok with his incredible resemblance to Leonardo Dicaprio, and later it was Kate Shumskaya, the clone of Scarlett Johansson with more than a million followers on Instagram, who left millions open-mouthed. from people around the world for their striking resemblance to the respective celebrities.



‘One of his clients did not hesitate to share a video of him so that the networks could appreciate his resemblance @yulirose21/TikTok

Now, it has been a barber who has driven the networks crazy for having a great resemblance to actor Johnny Depp and singer Christian Nodal, so much so that he has already been nicknamed Johnny Nodal for looking like a fusion between both celebrities.

It all started with a video of a new client of the barbershop who was impressed when she saw the employee’s face, to the point where she did not hesitate to make a video of it and share it on social networks so that everyone could see how much it looked like both celebrities.

In a matter of days, the video has become so viral that it has already accumulated more than five and a half million views and all kinds of comments from users, from those who have been impressed by the appearance of the young man, to those who They have taken advantage of the resemblance to make jokes about it: “That one looks more like Johnny than the children themselves,” says one user, while another assures that he is identical to the actor, and that on the other hand he does not look like the singer.

Of course, users could not fail to mention the topical issue that most concerns the actor: the trial he has won against Amber Heard. “Jonny if he had lost his mind” or “I see Belinda and Amber fighting”, have been some of the most popular comments.

In a matter of days, the young man has become a celebrity on the networks, possibly without even looking for it, or waiting for it. Even so, thousands of users on social networks ask for the real name of the barber to be able to follow their accounts. If so, it would not be the first time that a clone of a character has become famous and makes a living imitating the celebrity, as imitators such as Fabio Jackson, the tiktoker that devastates networks for its identical resemblance to Michael Jackson.

