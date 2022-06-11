Johnny Depp’s lawyer would be starring in a documentary of the trial

One of the best-known faces left by the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard since it began last April until its culmination on June 1, when Judge Penney Azcarate and the members of the jury of the Virginia court gave the verdict of the defamation trial in favor of the actor, it was Camille Vasquez.

Now, according to The New York Times, the 37-year-old lawyer, who was one of the most recognized members of Depp’s legal team, will be starring in the new documentary series about the controversial casetogether with his colleague Benjamin G. Chew, who also legally defended the actor.

This series is developed by Discovery+UKtitled Johnny vs. Amberand premiered in December 2021, developing the controversial and media case.

The first part of the documentary, which began last year, analyzed Depp’s defamation trial against the newspaper The Sun, which took place in the UK High Court in 2020, and ended with Depp losing that lawsuit. This second part of the docuseries will address the case in the Fairfax, Virginia, court in its entirety, and will include testimonies and interviews with the lawyers and representatives on both Depp’s and Heard’s sides..

Vasquez’s great performance along with her friendly treatment of the actor made many Depp fans look at her, even speculating about a possible relationship between her and the Pirates of the Caribbean interpreter, which she has already denied.

However, thanks to his talent and skill, as well as the good publicity he received with the rise of the trial, Camille managed to get promoted to partner at Brown Rudnickthe prestigious law firm for which she works, in less than four years since she was hired.