Johnny Depp’s lawyer is caught celebrating that Amber Heard mentions Kate Moss in her testimony. Why is it?

ORn recent video offers fans of Johnny Depp even more hope that he can actually win the case against Amber Heard. In it, the actress talks about how she felt her life was threatened on numerous occasions while she was in the presence of her ex-husband.

But unfortunately for her, made a mistake again and this can be totally used against him in the return of judgment. This has to do with one of the ex-partners of Johnny Depp, the former model Kate Moss. In the early 1990s, the actor and supermodel dated for nearly three years. During that Amber Heard testimony, The actress claims she heard from two different people that Depp pushed Kate Moss down some stairs.. Barely mentioned the name of the former model, the lawyer benjamin chew he celebrated and even clenched his fist with a wide smile on his face, but why did he react like that?

Depp’s defense initially tried to include Kate Moss in the list of witnesses in favor of the actor, but the court ruled that she was in no way related to this case. However, Amber Heard mentioning Moss connects her directly and now she can be called as a witness. The evidence suggests that Kate Moss would support Johnny Depp and clear up these rumors that he pushed her down some stairs.

Did Johnny Depp push Kate Moss down the stairs?

It all happened during Johnny Depp and Kate Moss’ relationship from the 90san incident was the one that allegedly started all the problems between the couple since 1994. Johnny Depp He was found in handcuffs leaving the Hotel Mark in New York City, where he apparently had a fierce fight with the model.

They completely trashed the place and had to pay nearly $10,000 in damages. However, according to reports, Moss was uninjured during that incident. In later years, both said only good things about each other and expressed disappointment that they had not been able to continue their relationship. So if Moss takes the stand, all clues point to her supporting Johnny instead of Heard.