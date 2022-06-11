Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, will star in documentary series of the trial

On June 1, the judge Penney Azcarate and the members of the jury of the court of Virginia, gave the long-awaited verdict of the defamation trial that faced the ex-partner of actors, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The court concluded that Heard had indeed defamed Johnny in that article he wrote for Washington Post in 2018, where she discussed what it’s like to be a victim of domestic abuse from the perspective of a public figure.

We also recommend: Johnny Depp could forgive Amber Heard his multimillion-dollar debt on one condition

Before the media trial for defamation began on April 11, the image of Johnny he was on the rocks, and his career seemed irreparable, so many thought that the actor would definitely lose out of court. Everything changed when the court sessions began, because every day, the extraordinary team of lawyers of Johnny He was showing that the actor was not guilty of what he was accused of.

Camille Vasquezmember of the legal team of Depp, was the one who undoubtedly stood out with his impeccable work at court. Now the 37-year-old lawyer and her colleague Benjamin G. Chew59, who also helped carry Depp to victory, they will star in the new documentary series on the controversial case. This program is developed by Discovery+ UK, and is the continuation of the series Johnny vs. Amberwhich premiered in December 2021.

Don’t leave without reading: Johnny Depp’s lawyers say the verdict of the trial does not affect the #MeToo movement

The first part of the documentary analyzed the defamation trial of Depp against The Sunwhich took place in the UK High Court in 2020. The second part of the docuseries will address the case in the Fairfax, Virginia, courthouse in its entirety, including testimonies and interviews with the lawyers and representatives of both the side of Depp like from heard.

Indeed, the court ruling in favor of Depp It would not have been possible without the efforts of Camille Vasquez and the rest of the team of brilliant lawyers. Thanks to his remarkable performance, in addition to having a place in the new docuseries, Camille managed to be promoted to partner at Brown Rudnick, the prestigious law firm for which she works, less than four years after her hiring.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for US$50 million after being indirectly accused of domestic violence. Shortly after Depp put the request, heard he proceeded with a counterclaim for US$100 million, so it was a fairly weighty trial. The effort of Camille and her companions was not in vain, since the final verdict dictates that the actress must pay US $15 million to Depp, $10 million in compensatory damages and an additional $5 million in punitive damages, later reduced to $350,000 due to Virginia’s statutory cap on punitive damages. Secondly, Johnny You will only have to give Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

In case you missed it: Johnny Depp will not be hired by major studios again, experts say: “it’s like kryptonite”