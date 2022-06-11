Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, reveals what kind of relationship he has with the actor

A little over a week ago, the most followed media trial of recent times concluded, the one that pitted Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for more than six weeks. Another of the great protagonists of the trial was Camille Vasquez, the actor’s lawyer. The jurist, either because of her youth or because of her hugs to the actor, has been one of the most commented faces on social networks. Now, after leaving the trial behind, Vasquez has granted an interview in which she has spoken about her true relationship with the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The defender, at 37, has just been promoted to partner at the law firm where she works, Brown Rudnick. It was all thanks to her work defending the interpreter of titles such as Edward Scissorhands either The Turist. It should be remembered that, although both parties were guilty of defamation, Johnny got the better of it, with a lower award. Now Camille has spoken for the program Fat and La Flacafrom the Univisión network, aimed at the Latino community residing in the United States.



Depp’s lawyer during his interview for the program El Gordo y La Flaca Instagram

After observing the complicity between the two, many were the rumors that circulated that the actor and the lawyer could have some sentimental bond beyond a professional relationship. During the trial, Amos exchanged hugs, smiles and complicit glances. In addition, at a time when the press was covering the case outside the Virginia court, the young woman was asked if they were together and she just laughed and followed her lead. The lawyer cleared up this mystery during the interview, one of the most anticipated statements by the interpreter’s fans.

Now, Camille has confessed that she was not authorized to speak to the press. “I couldn’t answer, the court had ordered us not to give interviews or say anything. It’s just that they wouldn’t let me,” explained the lawyer, who immediately explained the reason for her displays of affection with her client during the judicial process. “Yes, of course I did hug him. He is my friend, but above all he is my client, and he was going through something very difficult,” she explained.



Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez at the trial Third parties

In addition, the lawyer has explained that her nature is to be so affectionate with those around her, especially with those she defends. “I love my clients very much and, furthermore, I am Hispanic: I like to hug and touch people…”, she explained, while adding that their relationship has not gone beyond the hugs that have been seen before the cameras. “No kisses, but he did give her hugs because he needed them,” she said.

Both the lawyer and the actor have been highly criticized for the displays of affection that have been dedicated, since there are those who see the relationship between the two as a strategy to project an image on networks of Depp’s good relationship with women, contrary to what Amber Heard said.



Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez hug Third parties

After confessing what her relationship with the renowned actor is really like, Camille Vasquez has revealed if she will go see Depp in Bora Bora, something that she has denied, although she admits that she will probably meet him again during a vacation that she has scheduled. “I am going to be in Europe this summer, where he is also going to be playing, so he told me that, if he wanted, to go and see him play”, she has revealed.

During the interview, the lawyer explained the impact that the trial had on her personal life. She was promoted at the law firm where she worked and in addition to her, her family is very proud of her. According to her own account, the first thing she did as soon as the trial was over was call her family, because she wanted to talk to her parents, and they remarked how proud they were of her professional work in the case of the actor.

