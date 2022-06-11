Johnny Depp would return to court after being accused of assault and they would already have a presentation date

Actor Johnny Depp was only on June 1 when he managed to emerge victorious in the middle of the legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, in just a few days he is already being involved again in another wave of negative comments, because it could be seen in front of a court in less than what is believed.

The protagonist of ‘Scissorhands’ is being charged for allegedly assaulting Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks, then he proceeded to sue him. He according to him explained that he was hit by Depp on the set of City of Lies. Therefore, the defendant must testify this time in Los Angeles, California.

After at least four days of testimony, the interpreter of Willy Wonka, in ‘Charlie and the chocolate factory’, It is due to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 25.. In the midst of this new battle that is before him, he will again be accompanied by Camille Vasquez, an outstanding defender who is now one of the most sought after in Hollywood, and will also have the help of the professional Benjamín Chew.

‘Rocky’, is the manager of the police thriller where the investigations into the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG were based, explained that it was in 2018 when the interpreter of Jack Sparrow apparently hit him twice in the chest.

However, he explained that things were leveling up after the actor and director of Brad Furman indicated during filming that the filming was not taking place correctly. Therefore, he went to look for a policeman after Furman told him that if he did it he would give him 100 thousand dollars.

“The Brooks case is not about two Hollywood celebrities involved in a toxic relationship, it is about the assault on a hard-working member of the film crew by the production star. Mr. Brooks is looking forward to his day in court,” the plaintiff’s defense attorney told The Sun.

Pat Harris, Brooks’s lawyer, told the aforementioned medium that the result of the last trial respects him and that it is also a completely different case and that should not influence the situation that is about to be discussed.

