Johnny Depp wins the trial against Amber Heard

It’s been six weeks since it started the most famous libel trial in Hollywood: that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. A legal battle that came because of the lawsuit that Depp put on his ex-wife after she wrote an article in the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’ where she showed herself as a victim of domestic violence. The actor considered that those words tainted his career and his image and that was when he took Amber Heard to court. This trial, which has been marked by the presence of very important figures on the international scene, such as Kate Moss, ended on May 28, but to date there has been no verdict. The seven members of the popular jury have decided unanimously that Heard committed libel against Depp. So it’s official: Johnny Depp has won the lawsuit against Amber Heard.

The actress will have to pay a total of 15 million dollars to her ex-husband (10 for compensatory damages and 5 for punitive damages). Though Johnny Depp will also have to pay 2 million to the actress for compensatory damages and zero for punitive damages.

Amber Heard has been present and crestfallen during the reading of the judgment, which has had to be delayed because the section on income for damages in the judgment form had not been filled out. Nevertheless, Johnny Depp has not been personally, Probably because he is still in the United Kingdom, where he has given a concert and has met the third protagonist of this trial at the party: Kate Moss, his former partner.

On twitter, the actor’s fans have turned to him and they are celebrating the verdict and the victory of Johnny Depp after the final sentence under the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp:

