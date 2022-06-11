Johnny Depp will return to court to be sued for alleged assault

Johnny Depp will return to court next July 25, the actor won the lawsuit for defamation against his ex-wife AmberHeard, but now, Depp is sued by Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks for alleged assault.

The location manager filed a civil suit against Depp on July 9, 2018, Brooks assured that the actor hit him during the filming of the movie ‘City of lies’.

What was the assault?

‘Rocky’ Brooks indicated in his lawsuit that said incident occurred on April 13, 2017 when Depp was recording outside the Barclays Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

According to information from Variety, Brooks explained that the production you can film until 7:00 p.m. outside the hotel and until 22:00 inside, but lThey asked me to extend permission as Johnny wanted to direct a longer version of the scene. with two friends.

The permit was extended twice, but at 11:00 p.m. the permitting officer asked him to stop filmingBrooks approached the director of the film, Brad Furman, to inform you and answer that why didn’t he tell the actor.

The location manager indicated that he went to find a policeman to break the news to Depp, but before doing so the actor tackled him and yelled at him who was he, that he had no right to tell him what to do.

Brooks claimed that while Johnny Depp was yelling at him, he hit him twice in the lower left rib cage. and that he challenged him by saying that he would give him $100,000 if he punched him in the face.

According to his testimony, Depp did not react to the alleged challenge and he continued yelling at him in front of the entire set until his own bodyguards took him away.

In addition, ‘Rocky’ indicated in his lawsuit that Depp’s breath ‘smelled of alcohol’ and that three days after the incident he was fired, because he refused to sign a document giving up his right to sue.