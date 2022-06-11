Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Emma Thompson Says Trial ‘Was Blown Out Of All Human Proportion’

Emma Thompson expressed that the trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard will not “derail” the #MeToo movement.

The Oscar winner opened up about her take on the case during a recent appearance on the show. Woman’s Hour of the BBCaddressing fears expressed by some that Depp’s victory could prompt women to keep quiet about allegations of abuse.

Thompson urged listeners to keep in mind that the case was not “representative” of #MeToo.

When asked if the trial spelled the end of the #MeToo movement, Thompson replied: “One of the things that is very difficult to do is to judge an issue like #MeToo when it comes to very, very famous people. It’s a totally different thing.”

“So really one of the big issues to do with that case is fame … and how people who are famous are treated differently and seen differently.”

the star of Love Actually He continued: “I would say that the #MeToo movement is not going to be derailed by that, but for it not to be derailed, we have to keep talking.”

“We have to keep talking and refuse to allow it to be derailed by a case where two very, very, very famous people, who have been blown out of all remote human proportion by the press… that is something that cannot be helped. ”.

He added: “But a case where the two protagonists are so famous is not representative, and it is very important to remember it.”

(REUTERS)

“This movement, which is about human kindness and is so simple really, but has gotten so complicated, it can’t and won’t be derailed by one case, and that’s not really going to happen, it’s just not going to happen.”

Thompson has long been a supporter of the #MeToo movement.

In a 2019 interview, Thompson criticized people’s complaints that the move left men unsure of how to behave around women.

“Get a grip guys, it’s not nuclear physics. You just have to behave with respect and courtesy,” he explained.

Following his legal victory, Depp opened a TikTok account and shared a video with his fans. Within 24 hours of posting the video, he gained more than 10 million followers.

Last week (June 1), the jury shared their verdicts and found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three charges and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages, but not punitive damages.

Heard’s attorney recently appeared on morning talk shows to say her client would not be able to pay Depp $8.35 million in damages.

Pop star Billie Eilish recently addressed the Depp vs. Heard in the lyrics of a new song that she premiered during a performance in Manchester.