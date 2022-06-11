Johnny Depp: The actor has been living the good life since he won the trial against Amber Heard







After winning his libel trial in the US, a civil lawsuit he brought against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has been busy living the good life.

Even before the verdict was read, I was on tour with British musician Jeff Beck, starting in Sheffield, where an audience (including my father) was surprised by the entry of the star of Pirates of the Caribbean. The mostly male audience at Sheffield City Hall “enjoyed” Depp’s presence, my dad said. “It lifted the mood.”

On Sunday, Depp and Beck, along with their security personnel and their companions, rented out an entire Indian restaurant in Birmingham. Not shying away from excess, Depp apparently spent $61,587 on food, running the wine, champagne and cocktails.

He even joined TikTok, that young and trendy platform, largely populated by hip youngsters, though he has yet to post his first video.

Depp did not appear in the Virginia courtroom when the jury reached its verdict. Perhaps he already knew that he had won where it matters most: on social media.

Everything is great at Depplandia, and rightly so. The “global humiliation” he promised his ex-wife has been completed. Abuse has rained down on her on every platform imaginable, blanketing social media like a biblical plague. Heard’s facial expressions, mannerisms, and mannerisms have been dissected and disdained by armchair detectives, her testimony mocked with filters by TikTok users who imitated and exaggerated her on camera.

Forget the locusts, the darkness, the hail, the water that turns to blood: try to be an unpopular woman testifying against a popular man.

Some of the comments and tweets from users directed at the staff of The Independent and contributors covering the Depp vs. Heard trial have been truly shocking in their cruelty. Sharing our content about the trial on Twitter, I realized that a hashtag with just Heard’s name alone was not being suggested, but that nasty and abusive hashtags were pervasive, blocking neutral or supportive alternatives.

Other public figures who dare to express even the slightest bit of support have become targets of harassment. A psychiatrist who testified on Heard’s behalf said she too received the abuse from him and spoke about Depp’s apparent unwillingness to moderate the behavior of his fans.

Not once during the course of this brutal six-week court battle did Depp make a statement to the effect of, “I know you all love me, but can you turn it down a bit please?” The fact that he didn’t says all we need to know, if the text messages to his friend Paul Bettany, where he wrote: “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I am going to c*germ the corpse of her burnt from her after her to make sure that she is dead”, they did not already.

It is perhaps not surprising that Depp has now chosen to join TikTok, given the amount of support its users have given him. It has housed some of the most evil and misogynistic anti-Heard content, including conspiracy theories about her snorting cocaine on the stand, and the most sycophantic and cheesy pro-Depp videos.

TikTok has been a very gratifying little mine of adulation for Depp, something that wouldn’t be strange if a UK court hadn’t ruled that he assaulted Heard a dozen times and made her fear for her life three times. Her appeal in Britain was denied. But no matter, Depp already has 3.9 million followers on TikTok, without even making a single post.

Clémence Michallon, our American culture writer, said she felt “disgusted” by the case she reported on for seven weeks. “Despite everything, the cruelty of all those who mocked Heard never ceased to amaze me,” she wrote. This cruelty has been normalized and condoned by Depp’s silence. He is the only person his legions of fans would have listened to, and his omission from addressing the online bullying against Heard and outside of the courtroom is very revealing.

Heard has been extrajudicially destroyed. I wonder how many of us could honestly say that our mental health would recover if we were subjected to the same treatment. But don’t worry, at least Johnny is already on TikTok. He’ll soon be dancing to Harry Styles, wearing adorable filters, giving the audience what they want. Perhaps he will reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, as a gift to all of us.