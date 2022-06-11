Johnny Depp releases his new album entitled “18″ and leaves behind the trial with Amber Heard – eint | Famous

Johnny Depp He published this Thursday, June 9, his new album entitled “18″, along with guitarist Jeff Beck. This production was released a few days before the end of his defamation trial that pitted him against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker