Johnny Depp releases his new album entitled “18″ and leaves behind the trial with Amber Heard – eint | Famous

Johnny Depp He published this Thursday, June 9, his new album entitled “18″, along with guitarist Jeff Beck. This production was released a few days before the end of his defamation trial that pitted him against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“18” is a album with 13 songs that include covers by Motown, The Beach Boys, John Lennon, The Velvet Underground and Killing Joke, among others, along with two original compositions by the actor and musician.

One of the songs composed by the protagonist of “Pirates in the Caribbean” is titled “This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” (“This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr”), the Warner Music record company said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that Depp and Beck are currently on tour in Europe.

YOU CAN SEE: Camille Vásquez talks about her closeness to Johnny Depp and confesses: “I like to hug”

Johnny Depp ventures into TikTok with resounding success

The actor opened his profile on the popular social network TikTok on Tuesday, June 7, and managed to accumulate more than 7.4 million followers in the first 24 hours.

Jhonny Depp opened his profile on the social network with a video that collects images of his followers supporting him during the trial that pitted him against Heard and a letter of thanks.

In addition, the TikTok premiere of the artist and musician occurred on the same day that his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, was promoted to partner at the Brown Rudnick law firm.

YOU CAN SEE: “I’m still in shock”: Johnny Depp overwhelmed by massive reception in England after trial

How much should Amber Heard pay Johnny Depp after the trial?

After almost two months of trial, the jury determined that Heard must pay 10 million in damages and another 5 million as a fine, although the judge of Fairfax County (Virginia, USA), Penney Azcarate, lowered this last amount at $350,000. (Information from EFE)

During sentencing it was announced that Johnny Depp would also pay Amber Heard compensatory damages. Photo: YouTube capture.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp was visited by alpacas: what is behind this and what does it have to do with Disney +?

Did Amber Heard criticize Johnny Depp’s tiktok?

The success that Johnny Depp achieved after debuting on the TikTok platform prompted a spokeswoman for his ex-wife, Amber Heard, to criticize him harshly.

“As Johnny Depp Says He’s ‘Moving Forward,’ Women’s Rights Are Going Back” , declared a spokeswoman to the medium E! News, referring to the message that the “Donnie Brasco” star wrote to his fans thanking him for their support and stating that they would “move forward together.”

On this, the representative of the “Aquaman” actress added: “The message of the verdict for victims of domestic violence is… (you should) be afraid to stand up and speak out.”