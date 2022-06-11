Johnny Depp partying with Kate Moss before winning trial vs Heard

Digital Millennium

Johnny Depp He decided to travel to the United Kingdom to take a break from the legal process he faces against his ex-wife. While the jury continues to deliberate, the actor appeared for the third time at a concert of his close friend jeff beck. The most recent show was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London and was attended by Kate Moss.

The Hollywood star resumed his artistic activities hhours after they gave the last arguments in the trial. On his third night on stage with Jeff Beck, Depp He had the support of his ex-girlfriend, who testified in favor of the actor a week ago.

Kate Moss was one of the guests of honor Deppbecause he was in the first row of the venue enjoying the show, according to the American media DailyMail.

The model arrived an hour and a half before the show began that Depp prepared alongside Beck, considered one of the best guitarists of the current era. According to the newspaper, after the show Kate Moss stayed for a party, at which he was also present Sharon Osborn.

Amid the accusations of abuse by Heard, the 48-year-old British woman has shown her support and affection for Johnny Depp, with whom she had a relationship for three years (1994-1997).

After their breakup, Depp assured that he was to blame for the end of the relationship and mentioned that “never before” had he loved as he did with Moss,

“I’ve been very stupid because we had a lot going for our relationship. I’m the one who has to take responsibility for what happened: I was hard to get along with, I let my job get in the way and didn’t give it the attention I should have“, said to Hello!.

Kate Moss and her testimony in favor of Depp

The former courtship of Johnny Depp and Kate Moss has been in the spotlight since Amber Heard revived a rumor, which the same model denied in court by ensuring that He never suffered aggression or mistreatment by the actor.

She also commented that Depp came to her rescue on one occasion when she slipped down some stairs after a storm at a Jamaican resort.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny got out before me. There was a storm and when I left the room I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain,” he said.

