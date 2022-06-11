Johnny Depp is sued for allegedly assaulting a co-worker

Not long has passed since Johnny Depp emerged victorious from the intense legal battle against his ex-wife, the famous actress Amber Heard, who defamed him in an opinion piece in 2018, indirectly accusing him of domestic violence. It seems that Depp Little will he be able to enjoy his recent triumph in the court of Fairfax, Virginia, since now, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (79%), faces a new lawsuit for alleged assault on a co-worker.

Depp will have to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 25 to testify, after being sued by Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooksa location manager who claims the actor hit him hard in the ribs while they were working together on the set of City of Lies. Brooks alleges that Depp yelled at him on the set of the movie, punched him twice in the ribs, and then offered him $100,000 to hit him back. In addition, the plaintiff claims that he was fired from the film after refusing to promise not to sue the actor for what happened.

According to a report from the new york postso far, the judges favor Depp in the case, since apparently there is solid evidence that proves his innocence. After more than four days of testimonies, Depp will give his next month in Los Angeles, and will be accompanied by his well-known team of lawyers, led by Camille Vasquez Y benjamin chew.

The outlet also reported that Emma Danoffa script supervisor who also worked on City of Liesfiled a statement last Monday where he claims to have witnessed the altercation, stating that this had not been anything like Gregg Brooks You describe it in your lawsuit. Danoff He pointed out that there was no type of aggression and that the actor never offered him money. Likewise, he claims to have more than 40 photographs that support his statement and prove Johnny’s innocence.

Emma Danoff was a witness to the entire incident with JD and Gregg Brooks and has made an affidavit on behalf of JD. The court date for this jury trial will be July 25, 2022 and Camille will be representing Johnny again! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent #JohnnyDepp

The location manager of City of Lies stated in 2018 that Depp he hit him twice in the rib cage. This incident, according to his version, took place on April 13, 2017. The lawyer for Brooks, Pat Harrisrecently told The Sun that although he respects the verdict of the judge Penney Azcarate and the rest of the jury, which declares Johnny innocent, the lawyer assured that the process in this case is different and that the result in the Fairfax court is irrelevant to the new trial. Harris said the following:

The Brooks case is not about two Hollywood celebrities involved in a toxic relationship, it is about the assault on a hard-working member of the film crew by the star of the production. Mr. Brooks is looking forward to his day in court.

