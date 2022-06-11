Johnny Depp Claims He Landed Amber Heard The Role In Aquaman

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began with details of their relationship and evolved to launch spoilers of the upcoming sequel Aquaman. In that sense, the latest update in this regard is about how the actor supposedly secured the role for his ex-wife in the aforementioned Warner and DC franchise.

While Heard claims it’s his plaintiff’s fault that his screen time was reduced in the sequel, the actor professes another version of events. According to the former Jack Sparrow, it’s even thanks to him that the actress landed the role of Mera in the first place.

According to the actor (via), Amber Heard was worried because the studio was scheduled to film the James Wan movie in Australia. The actress had previously had friction with the Australian government for entering the country illegally with all her dogs. Her concern at the time was that Warner would discard her after the audition so as not to have to face complications with the actress’s entry to the continent.

“For a few years, I had had a multi-picture deal with Warner Bros, and we had been in the business together. So I knew these people. I had been in movies with them,” Depp said.

The story continued when he claimed he picked up the phone and called studio representatives. Depp spoke with former Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara; with former president of marketing Sue Kroll; and former president of creative development Greg Silverman. He painted a “beautiful picture” of Miss Heard for them, which led to their hiring him.

“I can only say that he finally got the job on the movie. So I hope, I guess, I’ve curbed his concerns to a certain extent,” the actor concluded.

Later during the trial, Johnny Depp was shown a text message that he would have sent to his sister on June 4, 2016. In it, it could be read that the actor wanted Amber Heard to be fired from “that Warner movie” .

Johnny Depp did not deny or confirm what was written in that text message. He didn’t even specify what movie it was. However, her wishes were not granted because the actress finally premiered the following year The Justice League in 2017; and the aforementioned Aquaman in 2018.

When Depp was asked to explain the nature of what was stated in that text, the actor said that he just wanted to protect and warn the studio because “they were about to find themselves in a big dilemma over the person they had just chosen.”

“Honestly, I felt a responsibility to have gone to those people and painted such a beautiful picture,” Depp said. “I felt it was my responsibility to get the truth to Warner Bros about what they were going to end up facing in the future, that it was two franchises that were going to cause problems for each other.”

Regardless of whether Johnny Depp tried to leave Amber Heard out of Aquaman, there were two people who have ensured his stay in the franchise. A couple of days ago it was revealed that both director James Wan and his co-star Jason Momoa have defended the actress’s place in the film tooth and nail.

However, it is true that his participation in the upcoming sequel was drastically reduced. You can read more details about that here. Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom will hit theaters next March 2023.