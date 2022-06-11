Johnny Deep will win trial, this says Cuban astrologer

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million, she countersued for twice as much. Photo: Getty

The trial for defamation of Johnny Deep against Amber Heard, which is already in its final stretch. After the declaration of the witnesses of each of the parties, the closing argument will come, budgeted for May 27, and the jury’s verdict will subtract. This is another chapter, the most scandalous between the Hollywood actor and actress. They met in 2009, during the filming of Rum Diaries. Both had a partner, he was married to Vanessa Paradis, mother of his two children, Lily Rose and Jack, and she had a relationship with the photographer Tasya Van Ree. During the filming the feelings increased. The relationship became public in 2012, when Deep broke up. Their romance became official in March 2014 and They got married in February 2015They had a double ceremony.

Jhonny Deep and Amber Heard only lasted 15 months married. The actress was the one who filed for divorce, in addition to requesting a restraining order with her now ex-husband for domestic violence. In August 2016, after heavy fighting, they agreed to the terms of their divorce, which became official in January 2017.

the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean sued for 50 million dollars to her ex, in 2019, because she considered that a column that the artist wrote in 2018, published in the Washington Post he did not name him directly, but he defamed him and this situation would have resulted in the damage to his good name and the loss of several jobs. Heard countersued him in 2020 for 100 million of dollars.

This is what the predictions say about Johnny Depp

According to the predictions of Mhoni Vidente, the Cuban astrologer who carries out her work in Mexico, and is known in the entertainment world for her predictions about the death of Juan Gabriel and Kobe Bryant, Johnny Depp will win the trial, in the surprising details of the relationship between the protagonist of Charlie and the chocolate factory and the actress who played Mera in Aquaman. Mhoni Vidente went further and said that Elon Musk is really the father of Oonagh Paige, Amber’s daughter, who has kept the name of the girl’s father a secret, as it is said that he used the surrogate mother alternative to have her. Recall that in the arguments of the trial, it was said that Heard was unfaithful to Deep with the tycoon.

Here the most shocking news of the national and international entertainment