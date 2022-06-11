Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are secretly getting married

06.11.2022 9:00 p.m.

Doña Sofía reappears to fight against garbage

The Queen Emeritus Doña Sofía has been seen this Saturday in the Barranco de Prado del Espino de Boadilla del Monte to fight against garbage in the sixth edition of the Libera Project campaign ‘1m2 against garbage’ to clean nature of garbage, an initiative of Ecoembes and SEO/BirdLife with which it has been collaborating since 2018.

The wife of Juan Carlos I has shown her best face and very nice with all those present, in addition to teaching its facet most committed to the environment. Although it is an outdoor activity and in the countryside, Doña Sofía has worn a great style, spring, but above all comfortable.

Queen Sofia / EP

The wedding photo of Britney Spears with the pop divas

The wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari has given much to talk about, and not only because of the boycott attempt by her ex-husband Jason Alexander. Also for the reunion between the pop divas. madonna has shared a photo that has become viral on social networks in which the newlywed appears with Donatella Versace, Selena Gómez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

It has also been published a recreation of the famous kiss that Madonna and Britney They starred at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003, in a joint performance with another diva, Christina Aguilera. One of the most iconic moments on television and that has now been recreated almost 10 years later.

Britney Separs with Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore / INSTAGRAM

Justin Bieber suffers from facial paralysis

Justin Bieber has shared a heartbreaking video on his Instagram profile in which he shows the aftermath of a “serious” virus that has affected a nerve in the ear and that has caused a paralysis on the right side of your face, so-called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Due to his delicate state of health, the singer has been forced to withdraw from the stage for an indefinite time, until it has completely healed. That is why he has explained that he is now immersed in his Recovery through a series of daily facial exercises: “It’s just a temporary thing but I don’t know how long it’s going to last“.

Justin Bieber shows his facial paralysis / INSTAGRAM

This has been the long-awaited wedding of Fani and Christofer

Finally the day has come. After two failed attempts and many rumors of infidelity, Fani Carbajo and Christofer are already husband and wife. The most famous couple The island of temptations the “yes, I do” was given yesterday afternoon at a farm on the outskirts of Madrid.

Yola Berrocal, Marta López and her boyfriend, Oriana Marzoli, Marina Ruiz, Bea Retamal and Marta de Lola were some of the guests of honor who were able to enjoy the food, drinks, live music and even the Mechanical bull that the couple made available to all of them.

Images of the wedding of Fani and Christofer / REDES

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry by surprise

But they have not been the only ones who have married. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married by surprise! So much so that even the guests have had to sign a confidentiality agreement. That is why the happy news has been known through the neighbors of the hotel Ritz-Reynolds at 5-Star Lake Oconee in Georgiawhere the link has been held.

No further details of the expected “yes, I do” are yet known, so it follows that they will sell the exclusive to some American gossip magazine. What was known was that the couple got engaged a couple of months ago and that, since they resumed their relationship less than a year ago, they have not wanted to waste time to get marry.