Jeff Hardy admits that fighting for the WWE 24/7 Championship did not sit well with him



Jeff Hardy He was fired from WWE on December 9, 2021. His departure was surrounded by controversy since the fighter disappeared from the main event of a house show. As a tag team match unfolded, Jeff decided to leave the ring and exit the building through the public area. It was the last time WWE fans saw him in action at Vince McMahon’s company.

During all these months, especially since his arrival at All Elite Wrestling, there has been a lot of talk about the reasons that led Jeff Hardy to force his departure. There was a lot of talk about the fighter’s treatment on television and his fight for the WWE 24/7 Championship was mentioned, something that did not sit well with his fans, who considered that his image was degraded. Hardy himself has admitted having made him feel bad, despite the fact that he is always willing to do anything.

“I feel bad for saying this, because I make the job easier and do pretty much anything, but I was pretty gutted that day. I felt like ‘okay, this is it. I don’t know why I’m here this is crazy they’re really doing this to me‘” Jeff Hardy revealed on Talk is Jericho this week. “And I don’t feel arrogant for saying it, I felt ashamed like I shouldn’t be doing that, but I did, though I wondered why.”

On September 7, 2021, on Monday Night Raw, Reggie defended the WWE Championship 24/7 against Akira Tozawa. After beating him, a series of superstars appeared to try to take the title from him, including Jeff Hardy, who only interacted with the champion by cushioning a jump from the ring. You can see what happened below.

Jeff Hardy will be one of the stars of the AEW Dynamite show to be held next week in St. Louis, a special under the name “Road Rager”. He will team with his brother Matt Hardy to take on Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks in a ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Championship.

