Jeff Goldblum Explains His Shirtless Jurassic Park Scene

To promote Jurassic World: Dominionwhich just landed in theaters, Jeff Goldblum has been through the show The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor has reviewed the history of his character, and specifically has focused on that scene of Jurassic Park in which Ian Malcolm appears sensually with his shirt open.

During the program, Jimmy Fallon showed the actor that image from the film, and then he pulled a merchandising figure based on the scene from under his table, with Ian Malcolm reclining, shirt unbuttoned. the public of The Tonight Show He was very dedicated and did not stop applauding each new show of seduction.

Why does Jeff Goldblum take off his shirt in Jurassic Park?

Spielberg went and said to you: “Hey Jeff, undo another button”?Jimmy Fallon asked bluntly. Unfortunately, the actor assured that he did not go to tell Spielberg that he should not miss this opportunity to record his naked torso. I don’t think those things will happen.

Jeff Goldblum doesn’t remember exactly whose idea it was for him to appear so scantily clad, it was 30 years agobut he thinks there was a practical reason why he was so dressed. I believe that [Ian Malcolm] had an injury not shown here.

What dinosaurs will you see in Jurassic World: Dominion?

Jeff Goldblum suggested that the character had a wound in his lower abdomen that he should appear like this on screen. Indeed, in the image you can see a small point of blood that without a doubt forced him to have to take off his shirt to shoot the scene.

Jurassic World: Dominion is available in theaters from last Thursday, June 9. In the film we see again Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Sam Neil as Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler.