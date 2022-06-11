Jada Pinkett Smith got mad at Will Smith for a big birthday party he threw for her

Without a doubt, the actress Jada Pinkett Smith has always been quite controversial and that is that Will Smith’s wife is still on everyone’s lips. This time the celebrity went viral on social networks because Internet users took up a video in which she Jada revealed that she was furious with Will for having organized a birthday party for her. It was in an episode of “Red Table Talk”, a program that hosts and stars Jada, in which Will said that since his wife turned 37, he began to organize Jada’s 40th birthday party.

The video features Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada’s mother. From what was observed Will Smith was very excited telling about this party that he organized for 3 years for his wife. However, while the actor recounts the intentions of his birthday party, it can be seen that Jada, Willow and Adrienne are upset by what Will is saying.

The actor only tried to help his wife get over her age crisis.

Likewise, Will Smith said, “It was going to be the thing that was going to get her out of this midlife crisis. It was to be my deepest and most beautiful proclamation of love, and Jada told me that the party had been the most ridiculous display of my ego. In the same way, Will admitted that his wife was right and that he completely shattered her illusions because Jada was right.

It should be noted that the actress said that she had told Smith that she did not want a big party and that she preferred something intimate for her 40s, but her husband ignored her. Another relevant fact that came to light in this chapter of “Red Table Talk” is that Jada Pinkett “never wanted to marry Will Smith and only did so because she felt pressure from her mother.”