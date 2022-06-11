“It’s On; Now It’s Between Two”

Helmut Marko noted that Checo Pérez is “on fire” after beating Max Verstappen in qualifying in Baku

The adviser of Red Bull, Helmut Markohighlighted the work done Czech Perez throughout the championship and was forceful in pointing out that this will be an open dispute between the Mexican and the Dutch max vertstappenwho is currently the championship leader.

Czech Perez will start second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prixwhile Max Verstappen He will do it in the third position, before this he was clear in pointing out that “The Mexican is on!”

“I had never been so strong and so well in all the sessions. Now this is between two. They have the same tools, the same conditions. May the best man win!” Marko told Servus TV on the difference of points that exists between both pilots, because Czech Perez has 110 units and Verstappen has 125.

Despite praising Checo’s work during qualifying in Baku, he also pointed out that the man from Guadalajara had to slipstream Max during the last opportunity, but this did not happen.

“In theory, Pérez should have left the pits before Verstappen, but the Mexican had a fuel problem and therefore it took longer than expected to start the car. The situation that was created, therefore, was not ideal, ”said the Austrian.

Helmut Marko made clear the preference Red Bull had for helping Max Verstappen’s qualifying lap by using Checo Pérez’s Red Bull to give the Dutchman slipstream. Getty

“We are strong in race pace and it is important to be immediately behind Leclerc with both cars to put pressure on him,” added the consultant from RedBull.

He pointed out that the strongest rival he has Red Bull on the grid is Charles Leclerc, who is in second place in the drivers’ championship.

“We have to keep improving in terms of reliability, three failures is too many, but when it comes to speed and consistency, we have great chances to win the Constructors’ Championship. Individually, I see Leclerc as our strongest rival”, he asserted.