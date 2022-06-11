It’s Cinema: The end of the Jurassic saga and Carmen Machi

Theatrical Releases

Jurassic World Dominion

This new installment takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar Seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Now, the dinosaurs coexist with humans all over the world. This fragile balance will change the future and decide, once and for all, whether people will remain the top predators on a planet they share with the most fearsome animals in creation. Raptor expert Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) returns in a new adventure alongside Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), the park guide. This third installment of the Jurassic World saga, based on the books by Michael Crichton, the produces Steven Spielberg.

Tenor

While working a precarious job as a sushi delivery man, Antoine (Mohamed Belkhir), a young aspiring hip hop singer from the Paris underworld, meets Mrs. Loiseau (Michèle Laroque), an eminent teacher at the Parisian Opera. Dazzled by the young man’s talent, she introduces him to the world of singing and offers him a position as his student. Fearing that they will not understand him, Antoine, he does not say anything to those close to him, but this double life overwhelms him. Somewhere between the gilded, corseted Parisian upper class and the harsh suburbs in which he grew up, Antoine will have to find his own voice.

the volunteer

Tired of her retirement routine, and comparing herself to her friends who are grandmothers, Marisa (Carmen Machi) decides travel to a greek refugee camp where, in her opinion, they need people exactly like her. Arriving there, she discovers a world that she could not have imagined and that leads her to explore the boundaries between love and need to feel practical. Arconada interviews Carmen Machi.

the young lovers

Fifteen years after their first meeting Shauna, an elegant retired architect, crosses paths with Pierre, a happily married doctor, in a hospital corridor. She is 71 years old and he is 45. Opposite but mesmerized by each other, they reconnect and begin an affair. Widow, mother and grandmother, Shauna needs to reaffirm that she is a whole woman after all.

Mr Wain

movie inspired by true story of British Louis Wain, an artist, inventor and entrepreneurwho moved heaven and earth to take care of her five sisters and her mother. Her life is turned upside down when she meets Emily, the love of her life, and they both adopt Peter, a stray cat. The young woman and the animal will become both his family and his inspiration to paint the extraordinary feline images that made him world famous and changed the way we view life forever.

ninjababy

At the age of 23, Rakel’s life changes when finds out, perhaps too late, that she is pregnant. Rakel is an illustrator and loves being involved in different projects, but raising a baby? Rakel must face that question sooner than expected, and the surprise is double: she is six months pregnant, so there is no option to abort. Lover of beer, drugs and sex without attachmentsShe has no interest in being a mother. Before making any decision, she begins to draw her “ninjababy” who will not make things easy for her.

Finland

Film that narrates the feeling of a community: the muxes (Mexican men assuming feminine roles) and their fight for the recognition of their gender as one more type in society, at the same time that they fight their own passions, traumas and deepest feelings. It is a film that falls within the so-called ‘magical realism’ and explores a fascinating intersection between colonization, capitalism and the fashion industry.

the gentiles

Ana is just another middle-class girl, with family conflicts and identity problems typical of her age. Although since she met her friend Corrales the word suicide has entered your life, apparently only as a distant and transgressive idea. But, little by little, what seemed a game on social networks ends up filtering into reality. Santi Amodeo signs his sixth feature film, going back to his origins and with one of his freest films. A film about teenagers and social networks. An allusion to double standards and the fictional world of him. Sergio Pérez interviews its director, Santi Amodeo.

I can’t without you

David a senior executive who has a quiet life with his partner Álex, a beefy gym instructor. He has always wanted to be a father and you often think about what options are available to you: Adoption or surrogacy? Although her rich boyfriend doesn’t even want to hear about it. Everything follows its course until he appears at her house, David’s sister with whom he stopped talking after an event from the past, which they keep secret.

She was a drug addict and in an oversight caused the fire that ended the lives of her parents. She was therefore sentenced to 6 years in prison, despite the efforts of Ángel, David’s lawyer and ex-boyfriend, to obtain her innocence. She is now clean and determined to get back the only family she has from her: her brother David from her. And she will be able to do anything to make her brother accept her back at her side. arcada interview to its director, Chus Gutierrezand two of its protagonists, Mauricio Ochmann and Alfonso Bassave.

Cinema on Platforms

Claw – Netflix

Stanley is a famous basketball scout who is in low hours in his professional career. During his stay in Spain meets Bo Cruz, a talented player with a somewhat difficult past who lives on the outskirts of Madrid. Against all odds, Stanley unknowingly finds his perfect opportunity to return to Los Angeles and return to being part of the NBA. To do this, he will try to train his new talent to be able to achieve what they both hope to achieve.

Gladbeck: The Hostage Drama – Netflix

In August 1988, Hans-Jürgen Rösner and Dieter Degowski a Deutsche Bank branch was robbed in Gladbeck taking several employees as hostages. The subsequent hostage-taking led to a huge media spectacle that lasted 54 hourswhich opened a debate on the limits and responsibility of journalism.

Freaks out – Movistar+

Six David di Donatello, Audience Award at the Rotterdam Festival and several awards at the Venice Festival won this mix of historical drama and fantasy thrillera spectacular story about being ‘different’ set in Nazi Rome.

In the Rome of 1943four ‘fairground freaks’ (a man covered in hair, an electric girl, a man suffering from dwarfism, and a boy who can control insects) meet lost and defenseless in the city occupied by the Nazi army after the disappearance of Israel, the owner of the circus in which they lived as a strange family.

Frame from ‘Freaks out’

The journey – Movistar +

The exciting and tender adventure of four children fleeing from the nazi army. A family-watching story of friendship and loyalty that marks the feature directorial debut of Johanne Helgeland and proves that the greatest courage can lie in the heart of the youngest child.

Set in December 1942, in the occupied norway by the Nazis, ‘La travesía’ tells the story of little Gerda and Otto, who, after the arrest of his parents for belonging to the resistance, discover hiding in the basement of his house to two Jewish children: Sarah and Daniel. Now it’s up to Gerda and Otto to continue their parents’ work and help Sarah and Daniel flee from the Nazis and reach neutral Sweden, where the Jewish children can be reunited with their families.

The film, which adapts the novel ‘Over grensen’ by Norwegian writer Maja Lunde, won the Young Audience Award at the 2021 edition of the European Film Awards.