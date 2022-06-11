Is the singer engaged?

The Rihanna’s pregnancy has become an unexpected pop milestone that has us all completely dazzled. The singer gave the good news last January and since then all her appearances in public have left us with a string of ‘looks’ that defy the normative rules of the maternity dress code. A parade that has awakened —even more so— the interest of the interpreter in everything she does. Thus, with a horde of paparazzi chasing her wherever she wants her to go, she was recently caught shopping for baby clothes at a fairly affordable supermarket. Be careful because it seems that the one from Barbados opted for some outfits that are socially understood as girlish. Could this be an important clue about the offspring’s gender?

The fact is that his tour of supermarkets and department stores – flaunting an unexpected humility – has continued and now he has visited the Kitson store in Los Angeles. A kind of department store that is quite frequented by ‘celebrities’ of the city. Until there she moved protected under the flashes of the photographers who held a small detail that has not gone unnoticed: the macro ring RiRi wears on her ring finger. Yes, where the engagement ring is worn.

Are RiRi and A$AP engaged?

Very much in their line of excessive secrecy and almost absolute privacy, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied that they have proposed to get married in the future. A possibility that is not too far-fetched either, considering that the creator of ‘Work’ has already acknowledged on several occasions that she dreamed of forming a traditional family that included babies and a wedding. Perhaps now, when she is in her best professional and personal moment, she has taken the step.

By the way, regarding the casual ‘look’ that Rihanna wore to go shopping for baby clothes, beyond the suspicious ring, we confirm that we are facing another resounding success on the part of the artist who is already a guru of maternity fashion. A fitted Grave Digger t-shirt and low-rise jeans that left her incipient tummy in the air that married perfectly with sandals with stuffed animals and a maroon and yellow cap that read “sex does less harm than smoking”. What we said, a legend.

