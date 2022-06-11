Insect wing ruins purchase and thus exhibits consumer to Bodega Aurrerá

Bodega Aurrerá has been exhibited by a consumer who claims to have found an insect wing in her product.

Today, the shopping experience is everything for consumers, who are looking for a much longer lasting relationship with brands.

It should be noted that Bodega Aurrerá is not the only one indicated in this type of claim, since others such as Domino’s, Burger King, among others, are also indicated by users.

On Twitter it is reported a complaint against Bodega Aurrerá after a consumer found an insect wing in the cheese she bought at the store.

Consumers have always chosen their favorite store based on prices, shopping experience, customer service, among other details. Sometimes a small mistake can lead to the loss of loyal customers.

Today, in times when shopping experiences are changing, the consumer is looking for those brands that provide a complete service, a shopping experience that gives them the chance to come back.

Bodega Aurrerá, over the years, has managed to gain consumer confidence with its motto of “the champion of low prices”And, without a doubt, consumers are also looking for the best deals.

This fact is endorsed with a graph from Statista, which reveals that Bodega Aurrerá, belonging to Walmart Mexico and Central America, was the retail brand with the highest value in Mexico according to a ranking published in 2020, the year in which it led the list of Walmart stores with a total of 2,088 branches.

Consumer finds insect wing in Bodega Aurrerá product

Based on this premise, today, at a time when consumers are returning to stores with greater security (already vaccinated), the shopping experience has changed and people no longer forgive mistakes, especially when their health is or may be at risk.

This is roughly what happens with a complaint against Bodega Aurrerá, which was made known through Twitterthe social network that has become a kind of window for complaints and claims by users.

A tweeter, through a post, approached Bodega Aurrerá and decided to share a video in which he shows off the cream cheese he bought at the store, but the insect wing he says he found on it ruined his shopping experience.

In general, these types of situations are responded to promptly in the digital pulse by the brand’s Community Manager, as Bodega Aurrerá did in this case.

In the end, it is an error or serious neglect that could harm the health of the consumer, as explained by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) reports that, in the face of this type of experience:

“Health complaints are intended to inform this authority of the facts, acts or omissions in health matters, which, according to the perspective of the complainant, represents a risk or causes damage to the health of the population”

Yesterday, to mention an example, it was announced the case of a cockroach that was found in a Domino’s pizzaI claim that it reached Twitter and other social networks.

THIS IS MY WORST EXPERIENCE ORDERING A PIZZA AT @dominopizzacol what surprises me is the poor solution to the problem on their part. pic.twitter.com/RcTDCCS5oS — Juan Gomez (@juangomezph) June 8, 2022

Now read: