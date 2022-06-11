“I’m not Kim Kardashian”: Alysia Magen reminds Blac Chyna that she lost her mind to her ex-family

alysia mage Y blac chyna They will meet this Saturday night in a boxing match with cause; however, the duel will get spicy.

During the traditional weigh-in, the celebrity and model Blac Chyna got on the scale and showed her arms as a reference that she has been training for the PPV event.

Chyna grabbed the mic and told Alysia, “I saw your little rap. It was rubbish.” The American businesswoman was also referring to the Instagram post that made her her opponent to promote the fight.

For her part, the model replied with a painful memory of her past with the Kardashian family. “Hey, I’m not Kim Kardashian. I’m going to knock you both out!” Alysia commented.

At this, Chyna lunged and wanted to push away; however, the people around her stopped her.

And, it is that, it should be clarified that in 2010 Chyna and her trainer, Tamara Frapasella-Fortune, beat Kim in a charity boxing match. But it’s also a “throwback” to how the model lost a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the entire Kardashian family due to a photo and video leak a few years ago that affected Chyna’s career.

