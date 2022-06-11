iCarly actress titled her book: “I’m happy because my mom died”

Jennette McCurdy suffered a lot of mistreatment from her mother, Debra. metro.uk

Jennette McCurdy, a former Nickelodeon star, known for her participation in successful series such as iCarly and Sam & Cat, began to enjoy life until her mother passed away.

As crude as it sounds, it’s true.

That day in 2013 when her mother died of cancer, the young actress felt a weight lifted off her shoulders.

She left everything and started over, Debra’s pressures no longer weighed on her shoulders, she could decide for herself and sought a new direction, away from fame and the media.

According to El Clarín, until that moment her focus of attention was work, every detail was measured by that demanding mother who at the age of 6 took her to a television casting for the first time.

He saw in her nothing more than a product that he could exploit to earn a lot of money and be able to see all his frustrated dreams come true.

The girl’s work quickly began to leave very good economic returns and became the main financial income of a low-income family that urgently needed money.

Jennette became her mother’s jewel, who was willing to do anything to make her a great figure on television.

Debra was increasingly aware of her daughter’s life, forcing her to follow a strict diet to control her weight and putting her on the scale five times a day.

There was no possibility that the little girl could fail, nor could she give advantages in physical appearance and she even forced her to dye her eyelashes.

On the screen, he was seen shining in big hits like Will & Grace, Zoey 101, Malcolm in the Middle, Law and Order, CSI and Sam & Cat, the Nickelodeon series in which he starred alongside Ariana Grande.

However, behind the scenes for her there was too much suffering. It was common for her to have nervous breakdowns almost daily on film sets.

In October 2020, Jennette returned to the media to exorcise the demons of her past.

He did it through a monologue called “I’m happy because my mom died”, in which he explains why he disappeared from the big screen and everything he had suffered in his childhood and adolescence.

She recently announced the launch of her book, which bears the same name as the monologue and has details of all the suffering her mother subjected her to.

There she highlights that her mother controlled any aspect: she bathed her until she was 16 years old and also performed gynecological controls on her herself.

The little girl also had no privacy, since Debra reviewed her personal diaries and the emails that arrived.

All of this had enormous consequences when he reached unstable adolescence.

His fiery diet triggered bulimia and anorexia, even passing out at a friend’s house and losing teeth from frequently inducing vomiting.

The insecurity caused by her mother’s mistreatment led to obsessive-compulsive disorder and she struggled with alcohol addiction when her mother’s illness was diagnosed.

Debra’s death put an end to the abuse, but Jennette still has to deal with the consequences, and the work of rebuilding a young woman who grew up with constant abuse will take a long time.

“With his death, many of his ideas for my life died. Acting was her own journey and a difficult one for me, for sure,” the actress revealed in an interview on the Empty Inside podcast.

Jennette McCurdy (macha) was famous for the iCarly series. Nickelodeon.

The iCarly series was the one that gave this young woman international fame and transformed her into a star.

He quickly earned calls for other roles and a jump to the big screen.

Between 2001 and 2016, Jennette participated in 20 tapes. She worked alongside figures of the stature of Harrison Ford, where she shared in the film: “Homicide Department”.

“My experience with acting is that I am very ashamed of what I did in the past. I feel dissatisfied with the roles I played, which were so cheesy.

“At 15 I was already ashamed of the projects I did between the ages of 13 and 21. My friends at 15 weren’t like, ‘Oh great, you’re on this Nickelodeon show. It was embarrassing and I imagine that you can have a very different experience with acting if you are proud of your roles,” she explained.

The trauma is so great that he preferred to step aside from acting.

“I quit a few years ago to try my hand at writing and directing, and I’m doing really well. Initially, I didn’t want to act, my mother had put me there.”

At 29 years old, the young woman is encouraged to express in her book, which will be released in August of this year, everything that she kept silent for years and what she could not say due to her age and the control they exercised over her.

“It was important for me to explore the emotional and psychological abuse that I endured during my time as a young actress. I’m sorry I didn’t. I didn’t have the tools, language or support to speak up for myself back then.”