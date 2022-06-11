“I have a paralysis of the face, I can not sing” – Corriere.it

from

The 28-year-old pop star explains in a video posted on Instagram why she had to cancel the tour: “I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the right side of my face is paralyzed”

“I have the Ramsay Hunt syndrome linked to a virus attacking the nerve in my ear and mine facial nerves causing a facial paralysis“. With a video posted on his profile InstagramJustin Bieber explained to fans why he had to delete the dates of his tour. “For those who are sorry for the cancellations of my next shows, I can say that I am obviously not able to go on stage – adds the pop star -. It will get better, I’m doing many exercises to get my face back to normal. It will take some time”.

In the three-minute video, the pop star 28 year old explains: “As you can see, the eyelid right eye does not close. I can not smile on this side of the face, this one nostril does not move. There is a ccomplete paralysis of the right side of the face “. “My body is telling me that I have to slow down,” added the young man teen idol. «I hope you understand. I will use this time only for rest And relax and go back one hundred percent so that I can do what I was born for. “

The syndrome of Ramsay Hunt is a complication of the fire of saint Anthony which can lead to a temporary facial paralysis and to hearing loss. In rare cases, such symptoms they can become permanent. The artist had announced a few days ago that she had to cancel the next shows of hers Justice World Tour

“because of health problems not linked to Covid “. The last few months have not been easy for the pop star: in March, her wife, Haileyto which he is very close, was hospitalized for a small cblood clot in the brain.