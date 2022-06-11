hydration, cool places and reduce exercise
We are already suffering, in some areas of Spain and ahead of summer, the first heat wave. Faced with this high rise in temperatures, the Ministry of Health has drawn up a decalogue of measures so that it does not affect our health and we do not suffer heat stroke.
A young woman drinks water to cool off in the Patio de los Naranjos in Córdoba. EFE / Rafa Alcaide
The Ministry of Health has activated a preventive plan against this wave, with a decalogue of recommendations, since excess heat can alter vital functions when the body is unable to compensate for variations in body temperature and can cause problems such as sunstroke or heat stroke. heat stroke, or even aggravate existing previous pathologies.
Decalogue against heat
These are the ten tips, a decalogue against the heat, that the Ministry of Health has spread due to the rise in temperatures these days:
- Drinking water and fluids frequently, even if you don’t feel thirsty and regardless of how much physical activity you do throughout the day.
- Avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol or very sugarysince they can favor dehydration.
- pay special attention to vulnerable people such as babies and young children, pregnant or lactating mothers, as well as the elderly or people with diseases that can be aggravated by heat, such as heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, cancer, pathologies that hinder mobility, dementia and other mental illnesses. Do not abuse drugs or alcohol.
- Stay as long as possible in cool placesin the shade or heated, and cool off whenever needed.
- Reduce physical activity and avoid outdoor sports in the middle of the day.
- Use light clothingloose and let perspire.
- Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle (especially minors, elderly or chronically ill).
- Consult your healthcare professional before symptoms that last more than an hour and that may be related to high temperatures.
- Keep your medicines in a cool place; heat can alter its composition and effects.
- Do light meals that help replenish the salts lost through sweat, such as salads, fruits, vegetables, juices…