HTC will not appeal to nostalgia, but will have new phones this June

Share

HTC wants to be reborn surprising, and will once again explore a differential market niche with new phones focused on the Vivese metaverse.

We were saying a few days ago, following Asian sources, that HTC was going to delay its mobile phones focused on the metaverse due to difficulties related to production, although we do not know if these leaks were for a specific model because HTC will finally present its new smartphones at the end of this month of June.

Specifically, the Taiwanese manufacturer will return to the arena of the mobile industry on 06/28/2022and will not appeal to nostalgia or past times that were better for them, but will seek to be at the forefront again directly confirming that these phones will be focused on the metaverse.

In addition, they will not be the only mobiles that we will know shortly, because Nothing is going to introduce us to the Phone (1) very soon and Samsung has also leaked the arrival of its fourth generation Galaxy Z, the first with the promise that “everything changes now” and the latter wanting to evolve on the idea of a folding future.

Everyone wants to be part of that future and only a few will achieve it, so HTC will again bet on the maximum risk after failing with blockchain and their HTC Exodus, though You should explain very well what this is about a smartphone focused on the metaverse and what this implies in the experience.

It’s never a good time for HTC: its new ‘flagship’ for the metaverse is going to be delayed a bit

Confirmation comes from HTC itselfwho published on his Facebook the usual save the date with a picture teaser that effectively evokes other realities through the smartphonebut without giving us too many additional clues.

In fact, it is that we do not know anything about the hardware or the design of some devices that will indeed be extremely important for HTC, which it is played to be able to return to the front line in this mobile or the definitive ostracism after harvesting a new absolute failure.

As you may have seen, the slogan of the event is “Login Future” Y smartphones will focus on Vivesewhich is HTC’s interpretation of the metaverse using virtual reality and augmented reality.

Obviously we don’t know what experience they will offerbut we understand that this metaverse-centric mobile will imply dedicated software and deeper integration with Vivese in the firmware that arrives pre-installed, without any important developments in the hardware platform that we already know from any other current smartphone.

We will see what the Taiwanese firm surprises us withwhich already in the past showed us that they did indeed know how to make good smartphones, although We reiterate that they will have to explain them to us better for us to understand… What do you expect from HTC? Will they be able to convince us?

It’s official: the Nothing Phone (1) will be presented on July 12 and promises us that “everything changes now”

Related topics: HTC

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!