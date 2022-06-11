How to use rice for moisture at home? With this basic guide you can give it a new use

The rice it can be an ingredient beyond the kitchen or be cooked in rich recipes such as the classic rice pudding, but far from being that cereal that should not be missing from the diet, its properties will also be great allies in some household problems that They are usually very annoying and affect; the humidity It is one of those topics where this popular food will put an end to it.

Humidity in the house is really unpleasant and it is usually annoying when it begins to affect the furniture or walls, leaving a bad smell, powerful grayish stains or damaging the structure where it occurs. But this problem can be combated with an old trick that is effective and more than natural; the ricethat’s right it’s a natural ingredient that can help solve it.

It turns out that this cereal has hygroscopic particles that allow it to absorb moisture. humidity, reducing the damage that this phenomenon usually leaves on the walls of the home or in those corners without ventilation such as the closet, drawers or the kitchen cupboard itself. So there is no need to spend money on chemicals that can be harmful to health but rather on the rice valuable uses can be found and with the following basic guide you will know how to implement it.

Basic guide to using rice against moisture

If you have already resorted to almost everything to alleviate the humidity and nothing works, the rice It can be the definitive solution, so to avoid the unpleasant smell that this generates, you have to do the following.

Ingredients and materials:

1 ½ cup of rice thick white

thick white 10 cloth filter bags

Process

It is important to mention that the bags that are required for this topic must be small sacks that are made with cloth to filter food. You can even use small containers.

Fill each bag or small container ¾ full with the white rice and close the bag with a rubber band. While the container you can leave it like this without covering.

Place in strategic points of the house, as it can be in the corners of the closet, drawers, or very small spaces in the home that do not have ventilation or are exposed to light, since this is where this problem can occur frequently.

This will absorb the humidity and neutralizes bad odors, you can change them every 10-15 days depending on the severity of the problem, you will see that the rice it starts to pick up and shows a glaze-like appearance, so you should throw it away and replace this effective method.

This is how he rice will fight the humidity at home and you will have a new use of this great ally of the kitchen that can help with more tasks far from food.