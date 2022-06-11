How to cut your hair like Leonardo DiCaprio (without failing)

summarizing to Leonardo Dicaprio in numbers it would look like this; 45 films to his credit; 47 is his age; and 50 are the films that he has produced. Without a doubt, there are few actors that we feel we have known all our lives, and Leo DiCaprio he is clearly one of them.

The 90’s marked a turning point in his career, launching him into stardom with Rome + Juliet (1996), and establishing himself as an icon of acting only a year later with the emblematic Titanic (1997). From there he was followed by several films such as Inception (2010) and The Revenant (2015), which served to further strengthen the fame of the American actor. But in this note we are not going to talk only about his acting career, the backbone will be his image, specifically the evolution that he has had in his haircuts. Going from a grunge teenager, to the formality of almost a man in his fifties.

The evolution of the image

At the moment of making the selection of the best Leonardo DiCaprio haircuts, we realized something: he is a faithful follower of the trends of each era. Although, in the 90s he opted for a more casual style imitating the style of Kurt Cobain. In the 2000s, gelling and millennial fashion took over his hair. For a couple of years later, he opted for neat and formal styles that would adapt to his age, but without neglecting trends and good aesthetics. Here are the four Leonardo DiCaprio haircuts that have played a crucial role in its image.

Titanic-style

A classic haircut from the 90s.fred duval

We decided to name this Leonardo DiCaprio haircutbut officially it is known as bangs to the side or in English: slide bang. The most representative cut he had in the 90s. Which, to achieve it, it is necessary to have medium-long hair (especially in the upper part). To comb it there is no great science; hair dryer, and a good spray to give your hair that loose and voluminous shape.

welcome to the 2000

At the beginning of the century, fashion was focused on welcoming the new millennium. A futuristic essence, mixed with I don’t know quoi of neons, stars and silver. The important thing to note is the leo dicaprio haircut, which, in our opinion, perfectly represents the millennial style in terms of male hair. A jagged cut at the ends, which gave an irregular and irreverent shape thanks to the use of our fingers (as a comb) and a wax with good fixation.

Bet on the Gatsby