how the jury decides who won

There is less and less to go until the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard, a dispute that morphed from a court case to a televised series for six weeks. Since April 11, the court and the world had the opportunity to learn the true nature of the relationship between the actors during their 15-month marriage. Now, the seven-person jury must reach a unanimous decision for the verdict.

According to The Washington Post, the same newspaper where in 2018 Heard published the opinion article that gave rise to Depp’s millionaire lawsuit for defamation, since there was no verdict on Friday, the jury will meet again this Tuesday.

After 23 days of witness and expert testimony illustrating what appeared to be a stormy marriage, the defense for both sides presented their final conclusions and Judge Penney S.

Azcarate instructed the jury to begin the deliberation phase, but not before warning them that it was strictly forbidden to discuss, comment or refer to the case outside the four walls of the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

In this case, all seven people must reach a unanimous verdict, but the panel does not have to find compelling evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt,” as in a criminal case, The New York Times reported.

In that sense, the jury will have to decide, in the case of Johnny, if in some parts of the 2018 opinion piece published in The Washington Post, there was defamation and malice. In relation to Heard, they will analyze the statements that Adam Waldman, Depp’s former lawyer, gave to the Daily Mail, and where he expressed that the actress’s accusations of abuse “were a hoax.”

They will also be tasked with determining the amount of money each side deserves if they win. In 2019, Depp sued for $50 million, and Heard later filed a counterclaim for $100 million.

The attention this case attracted in the United States far exceeded the defamation trial that took place in a court in the United Kingdom after the actor sued The Sun, the British newspaper that called him a “wife beater.” ”), due to Amber’s accusations. On that occasion, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean was the loser.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard When and how to see the verdict?

On Friday, May 27, the oral phase of Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard ended and Judge Penney S. Azcarate announced the start of the deliberation stage, which will continue on May 31, after Monday’s holiday in the United States for the commemoration of Memorial Day or Day of the Fallen.

So far, there is no exact date to know the verdict. Given the large amount of testimony and evidence presented by the defenses of both parties for more than a month, the jury will have a lot of material to analyze.

As broadcast since the oral phase began on April 11, the deliberations can be followed on television through the Law & Crime YouTube channel. During the days that Depp and Heard testified, the number of viewers who saw the statements simultaneously was close to one million.

Separately, Fairfax County announced that beginning Tuesday it would open up 100 seats in the courtroom to witness deliberations. In part of the text published on her website, it was explained that Judge Azcarate would keep the room open because she handles a complete list of files not related to the media trial. “Depp vs. Heard viewers can sit in courtroom 5J while other cases are heard,” she read in the statement.

