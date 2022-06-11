How much would Johnny Depp have received in total for the 3 Fantastic Beasts movies?

Although to Johnny Depp he can be seen in the first two installments of fantastic animals, the American actor also charged for the third part of the saga. Next, we tell you what is the total you would have won Thanks to the trilogy and we share everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

When it was announced that Johnny Depp was the actor chosen to play Grindelwald, the villain of Fantastic beasts and where to find themmany prepared for what was thought to be a long and successful series of films.

The start was encouraging, as Depp He made his appearance towards the end of the first installment and has already starred in the second. At the same time, both the artist and the company responsible for the saga benefited financially from the success of the films.

The crimes of Grindelwald is the film that has the largest participation of Depp in the entire saga.

According to Business Insiderfor example, it is known that Depp would have charged some $20 million for the first delivery. By The crimes of Grindelwaldthe second part, exact figures are not known, although it is speculated that the profit that would have been obtained thanks to it would be similar to the previous one.

For the third part, Dumbledore’s secrets, Depp got $10 million, which makes the total that he would have earned thanks to this saga between 40 and 50 million dollars. However, and as many will surely notice, in this film Depp does not appear on the scene, which is due to the fact that by then the conflict that he carried out with Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and the controversy over the third part of Fantastic Animals

By the premiere of the second film, the controversy over the participation of Johnny Depp in the saga. This is because, at the time, Amber Heard had publicly accused him of domestic and family violence.

The trigger for everything was when the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean Y Scissorhands lost the lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sun. It was then that Warner Bros.the company responsible for the saga that expands the Harry Potter universe, requested his resignation.

“I want to inform you that Warner Bros. asked me to give up my role as Grindelwald in fantastic animals and I have respected and accepted that request,” he said. Depp through their social networks. In this regard, it is known that the production company decided to pay the American actor the total stipulated in the contract, despite the fact that he had only recorded a few scenes of the film.

