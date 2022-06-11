How much money did Brad Pitt earn for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood?

Brad Pitt He has won a total of 106 awards and 186 nominations throughout his career for all his performances and of course millions of dollars. Considering that her average annual earnings are in the millions, it’s a bit difficult to imagine how much she earns per film.

And that for him it is not just about acting: Brad Pitt he is an accomplished producer with his own production company. Which adds up to more zeros in his account, all of which goes to his children, real estate and philanthropic projects.

How much did Brad Pitt earn for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”?

A very curious fact that may draw the attention of some people is that it is calculated that Brad Pitt earns about 20 million dollars per film. But in the case of “Once upon a time in Hollywood” he received just 10 million, just like his cast partner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Was it worth it for the actor to cut his profit to fit the budget? Of course! Within a month of being released, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” had already grossed $240.4 million worldwide. It exceeded all expectations in earnings and became Quentin Tarantino’s best-selling film.

But not everything was about money, with the film the actor got many nominations, in fact they were almost 100. Brad Pitt He won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. He also garnered the same recognition at the Critics’ Choice Award, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Awards, just to name a few.

Brad Pitt’s performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received praise around the world.

The reality is that this film came to completely revolutionize the cinema at a time when everything was quite calm and surprised by the results it obtained, since although it was expected to be a success, they never imagined the reception it had worldwide. .

What did you think of the performance? Brad Pitt “Once upon a time in Hollywood”?