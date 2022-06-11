How much does the motorcycle that Tom Cruise used in Top Gun cost?

More than 30 years after the first film was released, top gun He returned to the big screen on May 27 with his new installment: “Top Gun: Maverick”, where the protagonist, Pete Mitchell, played by the American actor Tom Cruisereappeared in a new motorcycle which has caused interest among viewers. Here we tell you what it is and how much.

In case you have not seen it, we share that the sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” recounts that, after more than 30 years of service as one of the best aviators in the Navy, and turning down higher-ranking positions in order to continue flying, Pete “Maverick“Mitchell is involved in a special mission that no one pilot alive has seen before, where he will face an uncertain future and confront the ghosts of his past, battling his deepest fears and culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly.

But in the middle of this movie full of action there are scenes where you can see the protagonist driving a Kawasaki Ninja H2 Coal of which we will give you details below.

Also read: What to do if a valet parking hits your car

Maverick’s new bike in Top Gun: Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

In several scenes of this sequel to top gun can be seen at Maverick ride a new motorcyclethe limited and prestigious Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbonthe best product of Kawasaki currently; and it is that, more than 30 years ago, in the first installment, Maverick was accompanied by a Kawasaki GPZ 900R Ninjathe first Kawasaki to bear the name Ninjaso now it’s back with its improved version.

On the official page of Kawasaki you can read, in the description of the motorcycle: “the development of Ninja H2 exceeds the limits of any other kawasaki motorcycle. By displaying a powerful engine 998cc in-line 4-cylinder engine, state-of-the-art electronics and the latest Brembo brakes”.

On the other hand, it has a power of 310 horsepower and a maximum torque of 165 Nm, as well as 4 intake bodies of 50 mm with 2 injectors per cylinder and a 6-speed transmission (dog-ring competition transmission). high perfomance).

As for its technology, its spin management function controls various electronic systems in the chassis and engine to facilitate smooth turning. It also features a MotoGP-derived predictive traction control system for sporty driving and a high-precision, high-efficiency, natural-feeling braking system designed specifically for super sports models.



Image: kawasaki.com

How much does Tom Cruise’s new motorcycle in Top Gun cost?

Due to the above characteristics, this motorcycle has been considered the only motorcycle hypersport world’s limited production supercharged. “With amazing acceleration and a mind-blowing top speed only fit for a track, the Ninja H2R offers the most exhilarating experience on two wheels”, assures Kawasaki.

And although the production of top gun had in his possession a total of 4 motorcycles of this model, currently buy a Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon it’s difficult because the orders were only open for a limited time and have already expired. Thus, being a limited edition, this motorcycle was quoted at a cost of about 37 thousand euros, that is, approximately 775 thousand 677 pesos Mexicans.

Also read: What is the ideal temperature for the air conditioning in the car

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters