How larger tires affect your vehicle

Car modifications are everywhere and for any taste. Vehicles are typically modified to improve performance, increase power, for use on rough terrain, or simply to improve the aesthetics of the car.

Installing large tires is one of the most requested modifications, especially in off-road cars, which helps them to go through difficult terrain without any problem. Some people change their tires just because they feel like it, but they have no particular purpose.

Although larger tires have many benefits, before you buy them and modify your vehicle you should consider how larger tires can affect your vehicle. Without a doubt, you should do a good research to know the risks and convince yourself to make or buy the tires.

How does installing larger tires affect your vehicle?

It is best to follow the recommendations of the car manufacturers to maintain the size of the tires. However, some owners choose to take their own risks and change their vehicle’s original tire size for performance or style reasons.

If you decide to change the tires from their original sizemake sure new tires meet or exceed your vehicle’s carrying capacity at the proper inflation pressure, and consider whether taller tires will affect advanced driver assistance systems.

Larger tires can affect your vehicle’s stability, safety, fuel economy, and speedometer accuracy.. In addition, there are more cons that you should analyze.

Here are some of the cons of putting bigger tires on your car.

1.- Tire chafing

If you don’t verify that the larger tires you want to buy are compatible with the space you have for the tires, the new tires will rub against the bodywork and calipers.

2.- Unbalanced car

When you put larger tires on your car, SUV, crossover, or truck, you increase vehicle clearance, which increases body roll and load transfer, which can negatively affect your car’s balance and speed.

3.- Costs and more modifications

Increasing the size of the rims on your vehicle is more complicated than simply installing larger tires. You may need to install a lift or leveling kit to make enough room for them, which could affect getting proper wheel alignment services in the future.

Another modification you should make when putting on larger tires is to adjust both your speedometer and possibly target tire pressure data to accurately reflect the correct speed, corresponding correct miles traveled, and any target PSI changes with your new wheels.

4,. higher fuel consumption

A deeper and wider tread can increase your vehicle’s rolling resistance, which means your car has to work harder to overcome the stickiness of all that extra traction.

5.- Different way of handling

Larger tires change the handling of your vehicle by increasing body roll and load transfer. In some cases, you may experience less stability when braking and cornering, especially if you are traveling at high speeds.

***

It may interest you:

These are the best all-season tires for 2022, according to Consumer Reports

Why brake pads and discs can crystallize