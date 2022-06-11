her bikini is already on trend

Jennifer Lopez starts her summer with an extremely glamorous touch ready to set trends. The singer sports an elegant beachwear look with a bikini paired with a kimono and stilettos.

Jennifer Lopez. Credits: Instagram

Summer is officially upon us, even if the heat of the first days of June suggests that the summer is more than here. And inspiration beachwear more glamor comes from Jennifer Lopez. A fashion icon, she didn’t deny herself this time either, showing the people of the web some tips to be extremely trendy even on the beach or in the pool.

May Jennifer Lopez be one fashion guru it is now a fact. Beloved by the fashion system and blindly followed by an army of followers on social media, the singer is going through a period of rebirth. Starting with her future marriage to Ben Affleck to arrive at the brilliant career of new films, new documentaries and new music, JLo is a character who knows his stuff. Those who do not want to give up a touch of glamor to go to the beach can follow Jennifer Lopez’s advice. Forget shorts and oversized dresses: JLo’s summer is elegant even on the beach.

The beachwear look according to Jennifer Lopez: bikini and kimono

The singer did not want to give up a sophisticated beauty, so she relaunched the use of high heels And kimono also in pool. She showed off her look of hers via Instagram, sporting retro glasses by Versacewith a mask shape, stiletto heels and hoop earrings, a look from vibes 2000s. On the sea side, Jennifer Lopez wore a simple total black bikini. The real gem, in fact, is the kimono beachwear, black and in silk, decorated with butterflies.

The one proposed by JLo is a kimono that the hollywood addicted will have already recognized. Not long ago, he was also worn by Gwen Stefani, albeit in different circumstances. The singer, in fact, had chosen him for her wedding day. This is a women’s kimono dressing gown with watercolor flowers and butterflies by Kim + Ono. And Jennifer Lopez made a new use of it, taking it to the pool with her and combining it with hers bikini from ViX Paula Hermanny. In this case it becomes a cover-up.

Not only on the red carpet: Jennifer Lopez is able to capture attention even with a single post on social media. And, in view of the summer, she never ceases to emphasize the importance of sunscreen. She had told Elle: “The most important thing I recommend to all girls who are 15, even younger, is to wear sunscreen every day. There are sunscreens that you can wear on a daily basis as a daytime moisturizer that will protect you more than anything else. This is a great skin care secret. People use moisturizers, but they don’t apply sunscreen every day. I started doing it at 22“.