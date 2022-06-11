Hamlet, the experience: sauce and tragedy

William Shakespeare’s work has been adapted and versioned ad nauseam both on stage and on film and television. recent example is The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen and starring Denzel Washington with a suspenseful tone, and there are also the Orson Welles classics Othello Y Macbethas well as Akira Kurosawa’s anthology adaptations.

Each and every one of them with a concept, a coherence, something that does not gel in Hamlet, the experience, directed by José Manuel Suárez and produced by Clas Producciones. Beyond the effort involved in having 60 people on stage and a heavy set that will move in the three hours that the play lasts, the production fails in its quest to spice up the tragedy of the Prince of Denmark, who seeks revenge upon discovering that his father was assassinated by his brother Claudius, clinging to the throne and his wife, Queen Gertrude, his ex-sister-in-law.

Is not that Hamlet cannot be combined with the lyrics of Fania and company, many of them also full of tragic stories. The absurd thing is that a group of people appears dancing salsa while they are dressed in period clothes, or that a gravedigger speaks with popular Caracas language if the setting is supposed to be the Middle Ages, at least that is what is understood taking into account that there were no modifications to the style of the libretto.

Of course, a gravedigger can speak in popular language, but then why not set the work in Venezuela or, simply, in Latin America, if that is what was sought?

There are well-known cases in the cinema of Shakespeare adaptations that played with both the text and the setting, to name a couple: the animated film The Lion Kingdirected by Rob Minkoff and Rogers Allers, and Romeo + Julietby Baz Luhrmann and set in the 1990s.

The best of Hamlet, the experience falls on the acting work, particularly in that of Daniela Alvarado (Hamlet), Elba Escobar (Claudio) and Carmen Julia Álvarez (Polonio), and in his very careful stage production. There are times when text, actress and stage are connected in such a way that the only thing left to do is watch and listen, such as when Hamlet pronounces the universal soliloquy “To be or not to be” or when Claudio recognizes, in the midst of the ambiguity of his character, the evil of the.

The entire cast is made up of women. For Suárez, according to statements sent in a press release, it is a response to the time “of Elizabethan theater in which women were prohibited from getting on stage to play a role.”

“Hamlet It is a tribute to women, their strength, their integrity, what they mean in the world and I tried to surround myself with the best women I had around me. It has a lot to do with the feminine presence and the respect it infers in me, ”she stated in another press release.

About what it meant to play Hamlet, Alvarado explained to The National: “It involved many things. Overcoming my fears, being able to jump into the void so to speak. He is one of the most interpreted characters in history and that is scary. It has been a huge commitment for me and for the assembly”.

He also recognized how difficult it was to assume a masculine posture. “Everything is different and the truth is that I am very feminine. But the path, the text and the director guide you”, said the actress, who highlighted the weekly hard work to achieve the montage: six hours a day from Monday to Friday. “We have bonded enormously. We love and respect each other. That is why our emotion is the emotion of seeing a job done, ”she added.

Hamlet, the experience, with music by the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho Symphony Orchestra, premiered on June 9 at the Ríos Reyna Hall of the Teresa Carreño Theater. There are three functions left: this Saturday at 5:00 pm and Sunday at 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.

