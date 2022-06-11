Halftime, the Super Bowl of Jennifer Lopez’s life – People

Six minutes to ‘Get Loud’ in front of the world and no room for error. It is the time allowed for Jennifer Lopez for her halftime show at the 2020 Super Bowl. ‘Halftime’ docufilm, premiered at the opening of the Tribeca film festival and on Netflix from June 14. The film is a behind-the-scenes look at the months leading up to the Super Bowl, marked by hard and interminable days of work, disappointments and frustrations due to the organization’s desire to cut the political parties.

While Lopez and Shakira weren’t the first Latin artists to star on the show, (Gloria Estefan in 1992, ed), the 2020 Halftime in Miami was the first fully Latin show in history. But JLo, unlike Shakira who became a star thanks to Latin-speaking countries, as an American she went through an obstacle course set before her by the film and music industry. From stereotypes related to her physique, too curvilinear compared to the standard of a white woman, or to never being up to her role precisely because it is Latin. Despite the initial enthusiasm, Lopez was not at all happy to have to share the stage with another artist.

“It’s the worst idea in the world – he says in the film – to have two people for the Super Bowl (Halftime, ed)”. Much of his frustration was due to the limited time to perform his performance. “We have six fucking minutes – he comments -. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, it’s over, there’s five left. But there must be songs that we sing. We have to have moments where singing can’t just be a fucking dance event. We must sing our message. ” In the docufilm it also emerges how much it was an offense to choose two artists. “It is an insult – explains his manager Benny Medina – that you need two Latinas to do the work that historically only an artist does”. But Lopez also takes her revenge on the NFL (the football league also responsible for the Super Bowl) as when she refuses to eliminate the cages with the children from her show the night before, a clear reference to the little immigrants in the cages of the children. American detention centers particularly under the Trump administration. “For me, it’s not about politics, it’s about human rights,” she says in the film. And so the cages remain and there is also the teenage daughter Emme who comes out of one and sings ‘Let’s Get Loud’. In addition to the effort to prepare the show, the film also knows how painful it was for Lopez to be snubbed in the significant cinema awards for her ‘Hustlers’ (2019) of which she is a producer in addition to playing a role. Halftime closes that JLo singing at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony at the White House in 2021. After starring in a medley of ‘This Land Is Your Land’ and ‘America the Beautiful’, his final message was one more, ‘ Let’s Get Loud ‘